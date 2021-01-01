Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Corp. continued its support of the Palau International Coral Reef Center with a $2,200 donation.

This is the second year in a row that Atalanta Sosnoff donated to the center’s operations, supporting research and educational efforts in particular. The donation was presented by Kamani Kuala’au on Dec. 23, according to a press release.

“I would like to wish all Palauans good health and happiness in 2021 and especially thank PICRC for its steadfast commitment to our precious environmental resources, for which we are all responsible,” Kuala’au stated.

Founded in 1981, Atalanta Sosnoff is a corporation based in New York that provides investment management services to government, corporate, nonprofit, and individual clients throughout Palau, Micronesia and the United States.

“Now more than ever, PICRC is grateful for Atalanta Sosnoff's support, as it is due to our donors that we are able to continue our work during these difficult times,” stated Yimnang Golbuu, PICRC CEO.