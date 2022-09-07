Newborn among five new COVID-19 deaths

The island has lost five more people to COVID-19, including a 3-week-old baby boy.

The Joint Information Center reported in a press release that the infant was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH on Sept. 4. He was ineligible for vaccination and it was unknown whether he had underlying health conditions, JIC reported.

Guam’s COVID-19 fatality count has been adjusted from 389 up to 394, JIC noted in the release.

The 390th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at Guam Regional Medical City on Aug. 15. The patient was an 82-year-old man, who was fully vaccinated who had received one booster. He was reported to have had underlying health conditions, and he tested positive Aug. 13 for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The 391st COVID-19-related fatality occurred Aug. 16 at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, JIC reported. The patient was a 94-year-old man who had no record of vaccination. It was unknown whether he had underlying health conditions, and he tested positive Aug. 16 for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The 392nd COVID-19-related fatality occurred Aug. 17 at Guam Memorial Hospital, JIC reported. The patient was a 57-year-old woman, who was partially vaccinated and reported to have underlying health conditions. She tested positive July 21 for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The 393rd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at Sept. 3 at GMH. The patient was reported to be a 70-year-old man, who was fully vaccinated but had not received a booster. He was reported to have underlying health conditions. He tested positive Aug. 20 for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Seventeen people currently hospitalized on Guam have tested positive for the virus.