NEX supervisor allegedly stole from employer

A woman who worked as a supervisory salesclerk for the Navy Exchange Mini Mart and gas station is facing criminal charges in the District Court of Guam.

Jazmin Poll, 34, was charged in an information, which is a type of charging document filed in court, with theft of government money.

According to documents, Poll knowingly and willfully stole money from the U.S. Navy valued at $1,000 or less.

The money was allegedly taken from several NEX Mini Mart cash registers between Nov. 20, 2019 through Jan. 25, 2020.

A notice of forfeiture was also included in the charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a request on Monday for a federal judge to issue a summons for Poll stating that prosecutors have probable cause to believe she committed the crimes charged in the information.