Fiscal years 2022 and 2023 may be the most difficult financial years in the history of the government of Guam, that's the general consensus among the financial experts who have spoken to Office of Finance and Budget Director Stephen Guerrero.

"It's difficult to project. I've talked to everybody, accountants to economist, and their bottom line to me is that they believe FY22 and FY23 is going to probably be the worst financial period in GovGuam history. Nobody wants to make a prediction, nobody wants to make any type of assessment of what's going to happen. And that to me is kind of alarming," Guerrero said.

"So I prefer to be right now, conservative," he added, referring to the business privilege tax, which he believes will be the most hard-hit among the government's tax revenue sources.

Taxes withheld from income will see a major cut without federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance available next fiscal year, according to Guerrero. PUA has contributed between $24 million and $26 million in withholding tax for the last two years, and the program ends in September.

But the most significant drop is in BPT. OFB is recommending the Legislature adopt a budget with $238 million in BPT. The current budget has BPT at $309 million while the governor's administration is recommending $295 for fiscal 2022.

"Aside from losing all the income from PUA, tourism is again, a stalemate, (and with) the possibility of us instituting new (pandemic related) restrictions on movement, we feel that BPT is probably going to take the biggest hit of all the taxes," Guerrero said.

Lester Carlson, the director of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, said BPT is where the OFB and the administration depart in overall agreement, but he isn't set on maintaining the $295 million recommendation.

However, Carlson does believe $280 million or $285 million is achievable and would be more comfortable with that range. BPT for the current fiscal year appears to be tracking around that range.

Referring to a snapshot of the July General Fund financial report, Carlson said BPT may not be performing as well as expected, but other taxes are outperforming projections and based on that snapshot, the General Fund is tracking to end fiscal year 2021 with $19.6 million above budget.

Department of Administration Director Edward Birn supported Carlson's position, stating that if income and income taxes are doing well, then he doesn't know that there's a good reason to believe indirect taxes, resulting from spending those incomes, are going to be too different. However, he also agreed that the $295 million recommendation is probably too optimistic.

But the government would want to avoid being too conservative with the budget, because it will be difficult for departments to plan spending additional funding before the year's end should GovGuam collect more BPT than anticipated, Birn added.

"Then we get into a difficult world where we got all these expenditures that carry over from one year to the next. That's not a position that government agencies want to be put into to," Birn said.

Guerrero said Carlson is correct to point out that monthly collections are up but he emphasized that trends seen today are predicated on conditions for this year, which includes federal Economic Impact Payments, that won't be there next year.

"The trend that you're looking at for the last couple of months, is a trend that I believe is going to take a beating starting next fiscal year," Guerrero added. "And with the bleak outlook in tourism for Guam, people are not going to be spending, they're going to be saving for the real critical things ... When it gets tight, we just need to make sure we don't over-obligate ourselves in thinking that all this money is going to come in."

The government is expecting Earned Income Tax Credit reimbursement but there is uncertainty over how that might manifest from the federal government. Carlson said last week that he'd like to see EITC, Child Tax Credit and Additional Child Tax Credit removed from the budget.

As lawmakers continued to discuss the budget, questions also emerged regarding the American Rescue Plan funding obtained by GovGuam.