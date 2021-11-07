Another performance audit looking into back wages provided to nine current and former employees at the Port Authority of Guam should be released next month, according to Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz.

The Office of Public Accountability initiated these audits in response to public concerns over the prior non-disclosure of settlement costs with the employees. The Port did ultimately publish the agreements or legal remedies on its website.

These documents included remedies for the group known as the "Port 7" – Jose Guevara, Leonora Leon Guerrero, Francine Rocio, Vivian Leon, Josette Javelosa, Frances Cepeda, and Bernadette Sterne Meno – who were involved in a years-long workers' compensation controversy.

The other agreements are for a former accountant turned Agat Mayor, Kevin Susuico, who was terminated after it was discovered he lacked an accounting degree, and Ken Yoshida, an equipment operator who was terminated after three suspensions.

The first audit was published in February and focused on a $114,000 overpayment to one employee, appearing to be Guevara based on a letter published by both the OPA and the Port.

GovGuam payroll audits

The Port audits are also among the recent OPA reports related to personnel costs. In 2019 the agency published a report questioning salary raises for power and water utility managers. An OPA audit was also published in January regarding COVID-19 pay among government employees.

In September 2020, the OPA released an audit on raises and bonuses for unclassified employees at the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority. The public auditor requested a legal opinion from the Office of the Attorney General after reviewing documents that appeared to be retroactive.

That opinion came this month and essentially stated that no retroactive pay raises are allowed for unclassified GovGuam employees or officers unless specifically authorized by law, which does not exist for GHURA's executive and deputy directors.

"I want to thank and commend the attorney general for his well written and reasoned opinion," Cruz told the Guam Daily Post, adding that the OPA is not currently conducting any other performance audits on GHURA.

While not related to GovGuam personnel costs, another anticipated report is the audit on taxes collected on military contracts, which was requested by Vice Speaker Tina Muna Barnes.

Cruz said he had hoped to release this audit before the end of this year but COVID-19 restrictions have hampered the OPA's efforts.

"I hope to release it early next year," he added.