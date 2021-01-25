Next batch of unemployments checks to be mailed Feb. 2; more businesses laying off workers in response to new rule

The next batch of checks for those who lost their jobs because of COVID-19 will be out on Feb. 2, according to the Guam Department of Labor.

People who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have had their cases reviewed and approved can expect to receive their payments every other Tuesday following next week’s payment.

“We are pretty much caught up to date with batching payments for cleared claims and want to stay on top of that. Batching every other week allows us to ensure our claimants are paid while giving us time to fulfill the new requirements of the Continued Assistance Act,” said Labor Director David Dell’Isola.

Last week, officials announced a $20.9 million batch would be sent out. Officials don’t know yet how much will be sent out on the next batch as GDOL continues to help people who are filing for continued assistance and several new displaced employees.

“There’s always an ebb and flow,” Dell’Isola explained. “Some people had started to get their jobs back. ... Businesses that have been struggling and trying to keep people employed, especially now with the reduced hours issue, are letting people go.”

The new rules regarding this year’s unemployment program doesn’t allow people who still are working some hours to collect the benefits.

“These employees they know that instead of keeping 10 people employed part-time and getting PUA, it’s better to furlough some and keep the rest working as many hours as possible,” Dell’Isola said.

Unemployment claimants can expect their benefits to be batched every other Tuesday by the Guam Department of Labor as part of the the Continued Assistance Act, which extends Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.

1099 tax forms

The bi-weekly payment schedule will allow Guam DOL time to focus on the new notifications and guidance included in the new federal law that must be implemented into the new program.

The agency also is working to get 1099 tax forms for pandemic unemployment benefits issued by the due date of Jan. 31. The forms also will be available online. GDOL will announce when claimants can logon to their hireguam.com dashboards to download and print their 1099 form for tax filing purposes.

Dell’Isola also continues to work with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Del. Michael San Nicolas on finding a solution for those working reduced hours who may not be eligible for PUA.

The congressman recently wrote a letter to the newly-sworn in President Joe Biden to expand the program to those working reduced hours.