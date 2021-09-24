Guam's visitor arrival numbers are looking to hit a staggeringly low 59,000 to 60,000 when fiscal 2021 ends next week, while most pre-pandemic regular airline flights remain suspended until the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Tourism in fiscal 2022 may not be much better either, as only 19% of surveyed visitors from the island's main tourism markets plan to travel in the next year or two.

Guam saw 58,627 arrivals through Sept. 19, Guam Visitors Bureau Vice President Gerry Perez told the GVB board Thursday afternoon.

Three days after that count, a Jeju Air charter flight from Korea brought in only 22 passengers out of 189 seats available, GVB confirmed.

Of that number, at least seven were returning residents, the bureau said later.

Guam hit a record of 1.63 million arrivals in fiscal 2019 and was on its way to reaching the same numbers when the pandemic hit, plunging the arrivals to a 30-year low of 756,385 in fiscal 2020.

Fiscal 2021 is proving to be much worse.

GVB revised its arrivals projections for fiscal 2021 several times since last year, starting with 251,000, and then to 400,000, only to estimate about 82,600. Now GVB sees the fiscal 2021 figure headed for about 59,000, more than 92% decline from last year.

For fiscal 2022, GVB is projecting 130,000 arrivals.

At the board meeting, Perez showed a list of regular air services to Guam, most of them still suspended until Oct. 30, with some holding off until November.

GVB conducted a survey among its source market visitors. Of the surveyed Japanese travelers, 73% said they will not travel outside Japan for vacation until the pandemic ends.

"So that's a big consideration in terms of really helping to shape the forecast for Japan," Perez told the board.

Among Koreans and Taiwanese, 43% and 52%, respectively, said they won't travel anytime soon.

Perez shared some "bits of positive news," including the vaccination rates in Korea and Japan continuing to go up, which could impact travel plans.

President Joe Biden also lifted restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign travelers, Perez said, although this won't go into effect until November.

Perez said GVB management expects to receive more details about a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order to collect phone numbers and email addresses for a "new" contact-tracing system.

High vaccination rate, high infection rate

The island continues to grapple with more COVID-19-related deaths, hospitalizations, and new daily infections despite a high vaccination rate of 86% among those at least 12 years old.

"Our numbers are still high on COVID. We need to keep the numbers down to make this destination safe and for CDC to change our Level 4 to 2," GVB board Chairman Milton Morinaga said, referring to the COVID-19 risk level for travelers.

A number of tourism-related businesses remain closed or partially closed because there are not enough tourists to sustain reopening, some of the businesses have said.

Perez said nearly 70%, or 39,405, of the 2021 arrivals were related to military exercises and temporary duty, combined with arrivals from the mainland United States and Hawaii.

GVB's Air V&V, or vaccination and vacation, program was able to bump arrivals from Taiwan to 2,242 for 2021, still far less than the number of arrivals from Japan and Korea.

Jeju Air's Sept. 18 charter flight brought 105 passengers, out of more than 160 seats available. Of the passengers, at least 45 had booked visitor package tours with Mode Tour, and the rest were free, independent travelers, GVB said. Returning residents were among the passengers, GVB said.

Jeju Air plans to resume its regular twice-weekly service starting Oct. 28.