Sen. James Moylan is projected to be the delegate-elect to the U.S. House of Representatives based on final, unofficial results from Tuesday's election, and is also set to become the island's first Republican representative to Congress in about 30 years.

Moylan will be leaving next week for initial training of newly elected congressional officials. Meanwhile, his staff is working on completing a 100-day plan of initial actions to take once in office, which Moylan said will be released "very soon."

"In the meantime, what I've done (Wednesday) morning is have several phone calls with former Congress folks on Guam. I spoke with former Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo. We had a good conversation. She has opened her doors to me for assistance, so I appreciate that. I've also spoken to former Congressman Robert Underwood, too," Moylan said, adding that he also communicated with current Del. Michael San Nicolas on measures Moylan can tackle if they are not addressed before the end of the current congressional term.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Moylan's Democrat rival, former Speaker Judi Won Pat, extended her congratulations to Moylan Wednesday, wishing him the best in his representation of Guam and his efforts to put the needs of residents first.

Won Pat also gave thanks to her family and supporters for contributing to her campaign.

"I was invigorated and blessed in this campaign with your encouragement. I will always cherish the experiences we shared and our journey together this year," the former speaker stated.

Moylan said he appreciated Won Pat's congratulations notice and that he was glad to have an opportunity to let voters decide who will be moving forward.

"With that now settled, now the work gets done. I'll be giving former Speaker Won Pat a courtesy call and to discuss with her my appreciation for her courtesy notice," Moylan said Wednesday afternoon.

Moylan was actually trailing Won Pat in some early polling results, with an Election Day exit poll showing Won Pat ahead of Moylan by 12.6 percentage points.

That perspective shifted as ballots were counted by precincts Tuesday night, showing Moylan consistently pulling ahead of Won Pat in votes despite a tight race.

Won Pat said she was very proud of the work her team accomplished, and for sticking to their commitment of running a clean campaign based on issues.

"My platform to fight for the security of our families, economy, and environment for all who call Guam home has always been rooted in my deep love and respect for our island and people. Know that it is our shared values of love and respect for our island and each other that will carry us through hardship, no matter how great," Won Pat said in her release.

The former speaker was at the campaign headquarters for Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in Hagåtña.

Leon Guerrero, who won her bid for reelection based on the preliminary results, said they "haven't really discussed" whether Won Pat will be working with her officially, but added that the former speaker "will be a great asset" to the administration.

During a victory speech at her camp early Wednesday morning, Leon Guerrero said Guam will be seeing a lot of military buildup activities because of Guam's location and importance to national defense.

Leon Guerrero said she was upset Won Pat "will not be there along the way with me," but added she will continue to get Won Pat's advice, skills and expertise "to help us along in our federal partnership with the military, with the White House and with Congress."