Next Gen 911 system awarded

Tyto Government Solutions has been awarded the contract to deliver Guam's much anticipated Next Generation 911 system.

"The Next Generation 911 system will employ the latest advantages in technology including caller ID, location, Text-to-911, and GPS mapping capabilities," a release from GFD stated.

"Tyto Government Solutions’ first year’s partnership with GFD will include the installation and essential seamless transition from the current E911 system to the NG911 system - without dropping service for emergency services needed. The partnership will continue for three years and includes training and maintenance," the release added.

According to GFD spokeswoman Cherika Chargualaf, the contract is worth $2.9 million for the first year development, which includes the build out and maintenance of the system. It will then cost $1.2 million per year thereafter.

"The contract was not only for equipment necessary but for the technology that accompanies that equipment to include upgrades, maintenance and repairs as needed," she added.

While the build out has up to one year to be completed, that doesn't necessarily mean the new system will be unusable throughout that whole time. According to Chargualaf, it is difficult for GFD to estimate when it will be able to use the system.

While GFD and Tyto celebrated the contract announcement, the developments leading up to the award have been controversial.

Guam has been in need of a new E-911 system to replace the aging Motorola Centralink 2000 E-911 system.

GFD had known the current system was becoming obsolete since 2012 but did not consider upgrading a priority considering the grand scheme of its needs, with more concern directed towards a lack of ambulances, fire trucks and other equipment at the time.

Then, during a legislative hearing in June 2018, the acting fire chief at that time acknowledged that between 2014 and 2017, nearly $4 million had been transferred out of the E-911 fund in violation of federal law.

That information prompted the commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission to admonish Gov. Eddie Calvo to stop diverting 911 funds.

In January 2019, the Public Utilities Commission determined that the $3.8 million was improperly transferred from the Enhanced 911 Emergency Reporting System Fund to the General Fund during the Calvo administration.

Four months into her term, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's administration repaid the amount as directed by the PUC. However, lawmakers did not include language in subsequent budget bills that would appropriate the funds for their intended purpose, according to the governor.