Tyto Athene, LLC, Guam’s vendor for the long-awaited Next Generation-911 contract, recently met with the Guam Fire Department, various government entities, GFD’s Emergency Medical Dispatchers, and GPD’s Law Enforcement Dispatchers.

Closing out their two-week visit, they provided a demonstration highlighting aspects of the anticipated system during a meeting last week Thursday, Oct. 21, with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, GFD, and Emergency Medical Dispatchers, according to a press release.

Tyto Athene’s Todd Wilson and Kahele Nakaahiki were joined by subcontractor Mike Sturgeon of Caliber Public Safety. During their visit, they also held working group sessions to ensure that the uniqueness of Guam’s emergency response structures is captured in the system’s programs and functions.

“As the Guam Fire Department’s 911 Communications Center and its Emergency Medical Dispatchers move towards this updated technology of Next Generation 911, we are grateful to Tyto Athene, LLC for recognizing the distinct needs and wants of the end-users,” said Fire Chief Daniel C. Stone.

“We are assured that this will be one of many trips they will make to our island, to ensure the system operates at a level that GFD is prepared to sustain and a level that the people of Guam deserve.”

“We are excited to work with Tyto Athene, LLC and our telecommunications providers to enhance our systems and provide capabilities we’ve never had before, including Text to 911 and landline and mobile GPS tracking,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Again, we remain committed to ensuring the proper systems are in place to decrease overall emergency response times and aid our first responders with fully executing their life-saving mission.”

Tenorio said the administration continues to promote efficiency and effectiveness in government operations.

“With this new system, we also look forward to the Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) program that will assist dispatchers with recommendations for the jurisdiction of emergency response units. Additionally, the CAD program provides digital record-keeping for all alarms, enabling GFD to track all responses with date and times accurately and to pull reports within minutes as needed," he stated.