Next installment of Mo'na: Finding Our Way will discuss archetypes, stereotypes of CHamoru women

“Corn Soup and CHalakiles: Bringing Native Narratives to the Table” is the latest installment of Mo'na: Finding Our Way, a 10-part webinar series, created by I Hagan Famalåo’an Guåhan Inc.

The series aims to examine, analyze and interpret historical roles of CHamoru women in the Marianas, the group stated in a press release. This includes sustainability practices, and health and indigenous healing practices within a humanities context.

"Corn Soup and CHalakiles" is the fourth event in the series and will feature Desiree Taimanglo Ventura, MA, and Simone Bollinger, M.Ed. It takes place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.

Echoing on themes from the first three webinar events, this particular event will be divided into two parts to give rise to integrated ideas of how women engage in our community and the unique gifts that they bring to the table, according to the press release.

The first part of the session will highlight archetypes and stereotypes of CHamoru women and the role of women in the Marianas as the islands proceed into the future. The second part will include a reflective writing exercise to explore and envision authentic archetypes that work to further root famålao’an CHamoru seeking to thrive in a new era. Prompts for the writing exercise will be presented, immediately followed by a closed interactive creative session.

Audiences may attend Part 1 of the webinar on the IHFG Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/haganguahan/. Registration is required to participate in Part 2, the reflective writing component, and space is limited. Participants can register at: http://bit.ly/RegisterIHFG.

For more information on this or other IHFG projects, email haganguahan@gmail.com.