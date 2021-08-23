Nguyen: Vaccine order 'needs to be rescinded'

The chairperson of the governor's Physicians Advisory Group believes COVID-19 vaccines should not be mandatory for private businesses or their patrons.

"This (executive order) needs to be rescinded," Dr. Hoa Nguyen posted on social media, about new restrictions issued by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to curb a recent surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Although enforcement won't begin until Sept. 6, the order requires businesses including restaurants, shopping centers, gyms and theaters to mandate staff and patrons 12 and older show proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The order also limits social gatherings to 100 vaccinated people, and prohibits unvaccinated residents 12 and older from attending gatherings with people who are not members of their household.

Gov. Leon Guerrero described her order on Friday as "a restriction of movement for the unvaccinated."

"To me, it will make people more stubborn," Nguyen told The Guam Daily Post. "Rather than helping, it's going to make people more angry, and defeat the purpose of us trying to control this."

Patients have 'the last voice'

Residents have protested the order, which went into effect at 8 a.m. today. While he doesn't agree with concerns about the effectiveness or potential harms that some have expressed as reasons they won't accept a COVID-19 vaccine, Nguyen said his patients are free to choose whether to take his medical advice. He said he would "stand with" protesters and demonstrators, who are concerned the governor's latest order violates their rights.

"That's how physicians have to look at this. We cannot judge people. We can put everything on the table for them, and they have to make the final decision. And that's the belief that a physician should have – is that the patient always has the last voice," he said.

Some local businesses already have begun implementing similar policies for employees and customers, but Nguyen said government mandates are a step too far.

"I think immunizations are safe, and that's what we can do to protect our people. But I also believe that with immunization, that people have the right (to choose). We cannot mandate private companies to have the vaccine. We can only highly recommend it to private companies," he said. "It should be up to individual companies. It cannot be mandated by the government. People should have freedom of choice."

The "whole Physicians Advisory Group and State Surgeon Cell" were caught off guard by the governor's announcement of restrictions on Friday, he said, mainly because the group did not recommend vaccine mandates.

"We have to curb this surge somehow, (but we) have to do it ... according to science and data. And we know where it's coming from," Nguyen said. "The way to curb this here is truly to reduce the number of people at gatherings and the testing strategy."

Recent clusters have been traced back to bars and large gatherings, according to Nguyen. Restaurants and retail stores have proven to be safe environments, he added.

"So to mandate (vaccines) across all businesses is kind of harsh and (an) almost impossible task for Public Health to monitor," he told the Post, referring to the Department of Public Health and Social Services. "There has to be a lot more thought behind this EO and give people time to make adjustments, to educate businesses, train businesses, give businesses certain tools."

He questioned why the recommendations made by the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association were not implemented. The recommendations would have given businesses options if they chose to require customers to show proof of vaccination.

'Blindsided like everyone else'

Rather than require vaccines, the group advised the governor to limit gatherings to 25 people, regardless of vaccination status, and to shift to rapid-result testing. Tests from manufacturers such as Abbott can show whether someone has a presumptive case of COVID-19 in a few minutes, instead of the day or so it can take for the PCR tests used by the government in its mass testing sites.

"That's a huge amount of risk that the person will continue to spread the virus," Nguyen said.

Nguyen said he wanted to make it clear to the public that the new restrictions were not recommended by the PAG. That group, and the State Surgeon Cell, were both "shocked" by the Friday's announcement, according to Nguyen.

"We put recommendations out there," he said. "I don't know, we got blindsided like everyone else. I don't think that the current EO will curb the spread. It's going to have a negative impact."

Doctors involved in the advisory group often have to cancel or reschedule appointments with patients in order to make time for government meetings, only to be surprised later that recommendations weren't followed, he said.

"A whole lot" of the executive order needs to be revised, according to Nguyen, and more thought should be given before moving forward with combating the latest surge of local COVID-19 cases with new policies.

"I'm pulling my hair out and I'm frustrated," he said. "People that make decisions, I think they should really, really listen to our advice. We have nothing to gain at all except that our main goal is to protect the people of Guam."

Nguyen later added, "No person that is doing paperwork ... can make better decisions than the physicians that see COVID every day."