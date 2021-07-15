Nicholas Wayne Moore, 23, has been indicted by a grand jury in the Superior Court of Guam in connection with the disappearance and apparent murder of Michael Jose Castro, 27.

The indictment was handed down late Thursday afternoon, according to Carlina Charfauros, spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General.

The indictment formally charged Moore with aggravated murder and murder, each with a special allegation of the use of a deadly weapon.

Moore was also indicted earlier this week in a separate shooting case.

He remains out of prison after he posted $1.1 million bail, and is scheduled to answer to the charges in local court next week.

Troy Ryan Damian, 32, has also been charged in the alleged murder and disappearance of Castro.

Damian also faces charges of aggravated murder and is being held on a $750,000 cash bail.

Last month, Damian allegedly bragged to someone, who ultimately became a source of information for authorities, that he and Moore killed Castro.

The source had recorded the conversation which captured Damian allegedly admitting he shot at Castro during a car chase on Cross Island Road, the prosecution alleged in court documents.

Damian also allegedly told the source that he and Moore put Castro in a drum after he was killed.

The prosecution has alleged Castro's body was dumped at sea or hidden on Guam late last year.

Castro's car was found with blood and bullet holes in a secured compound owned by the company run by Moore's father.

According to the prosecution in court documents, Moore, on Nov. 6, confessed to another person, identified only as a "source of information," that he allegedly murdered Castro by stabbing him with a combat knife.

The defense has argued the prosecution has not shown there is a body to tie Moore to a murder.