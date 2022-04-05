A second suspect was indicted in a 2020 shooting that involved murder defendant Nicholas Wayne Moore.

A superseding indictment was handed down against Eric Benjamin Salone, 27, charging him with two counts of aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, terrorizing as a third-degree felony, and possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card as a third-degree felony. He also faces multiple counts of special allegations of deadly weapon used in the commission of a felony.

Salone’s social media page states that he works for the U.S. Navy. He was picked up by authorities on an arrest warrant on March 24, the same day the superseding indictment was handed down by a grand jury.

Salone has since been released on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond.

Moore, 23, who is accused separately in the killing of Michael Jose Castro, was charged in the new indictment handed down on March 24 in connection to the October 2020 shooting reported in Agana Heights. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, terrorizing as a third-degree felony, and possession of an unregistered firearm as a third-degree felony, and faces multiple counts of special allegations of deadly weapon used in the commission of a felony.

Investigators learned Salone induced and aided Moore in the shooting, court documents state.

Both are scheduled to answer to the charges in the Superior Court of Guam on Thursday.

Witnesses

According to the magistrate’s complaint, on Oct. 15, 2020, the driver of a black Ford F-150, identified by witnesses as Moore, drove by the Agana Heights basketball court, as his passenger shot one victim above the right knee. The victim was taken by a friend to the front gate of U.S. Naval Hospital Guam with a gunshot wound.

Multiple witnesses have told investigators that Moore drives an F-150 and possesses a .38-caliber handgun and a .45-caliber handgun.

In April 2021, the person shot in Agana Heights initially identified Moore as the shooter, but later told police he wasn't sure. The victim reportedly told police he believes another man was the intended target in the shooting, because the man had stolen money from Moore.

Court documents state that man admitted to authorities he had stolen money from Moore, adding that Moore confronted him at the gym prior to the shooting. He also told officers that another man, who was confirmed to be a source of information to authorities, was in the passenger seat of the Ford F-150. He believes that source was the alleged shooter.

The source admitted to using Moore's .45-caliber handgun, while Moore had the .38-caliber, documents state.

The superseding indictment identify Salone as the source of information, but documents allege that he had used a gun during the shooting.

Moore has since posted a $1.1 million bail in both the Agana Heights shooting and the Castro murder case. He is also awaiting trial for a separate case where he was accused of having an intimate relationship with a teenager, Post files state.