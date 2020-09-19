Rosaries are being prayed in remembrance of the late Monsignor David I.A. Quitugua, who died Sept. 15 at the age of 84, according to the Archdiocese of Agaña.

The monsignor's death was COVID-19-related.

Father Mike Crisostomo, the Archdiocese of Agaña’s vicar for clergy, announced that the family of the beloved priest is leading a nightly rosary at 7 p.m. in coordination with Father Duenas Memorial School. The rosary is being livestreamed and available on Zoom or on the Facebook page of Father Duenas Memorial School.

“FDMS mourns the passing of one of our beloved alumni, Monsignor David I.A. Quitugua. He was an alumnus priest who served our archdiocese and school community in every way he could,” Father Duenas posted on its website. “As a prime example of the original mission of the school, he was a good and faithful servant who was always strong in the faith.”

The faithful are welcome to join in praying the rosary for Monsignor David Quitugua. People can join at the following link: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/9980687766?pwd=a082RHU1bWJDWUhuckVaT0Rmd256Zz09

The meeting ID is: 998 068 7766 and passcode is: Av4a0n

San Juan Bautista parish will hold a rosary on Sunday.

Father Antonino Caminiti, pastor of San Juan Bautista, also announced that rosary for the monsignor will be prayed at 8:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at the church parking lot, followed by 9 a.m. Mass.

Monsignor David Quitugua led San Juan Bautista as its pastor for 23 years, beginning in 1993. He retired in 2016 but remained much loved as San Juan Bautista’s pastor emeritus, according to the archdiocese.