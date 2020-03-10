Nine people were arrested after a riot broke out in the parking lot of a Tamuning night club on Sunday.

Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said officers assigned to the Tumon-Tamuning precinct responded to the parking lot of Airport Plaza and found a group of individuals attempting to reenter Club Sassy's after it had closed for the night.

Tapao said a riot broke out and nine men were arrested on various charges including rioting and public drunkenness.

Desmond Samuo, 32, was arrested and charged with possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, rioting, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, failure to disburse and obstruction of government functions.

Police also arrested Alister Rifiong, 43; Dwera Walter, 26; Walter Sinen, 28; Iustas Nangauo,33; Kayjay Otit, 27; Joshua Aiten, 30; Timothy Kata, 41; and Andy Aiseia, 41.

They were arrested on charges of rioting, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, failure to disburse and obstruction of government functions.