Guam managed to avoid lockdowns during year two of the COVID-19 pandemic amid a robust vaccination program, but the highly virulent delta variant of the coronavirus in 2021 led to more infections, hospitalizations and deaths when compared to 2020.

One life lost to the coronavirus is too many. But Guam's 148 COVID-19-related deaths in 2021 surpassed the 122 recorded in 2020, as the delta variant made its way to homes, wedding receptions and other social gatherings during the summer. The island death toll is at 270.

Health officials, however, said the 2021 death toll would have been much worse were it not for a widespread vaccination program in Guam.

More than 129,000 of Guam's total estimated population of 153,836 people have been fully vaccinated, and nearly 39,000 have received booster shots.

By most measures, the COVID-19 pandemic remained the biggest story in Guam in 2021, just as it was in 2020.

Guam so far has seen nearly 20,000 officially reported cases of COVID-19 since March 2020; most of the patients have recovered fully.

After emerging from the delta surges in numbers of cases and deaths, Guam now could be experiencing the lull before the storm if the omicron variant reaches the island and spreads like wildfire, as it is doing elsewhere. The number of hospitalizations on Guam had reached 100.

When 2021 rolled in, there was hope of freedom from the coronavirus and recovery from the pandemic-induced economic devastation.

COVID-19 vaccine was made available to most adult residents age 18 and older within the first few months of the year.

It was later expanded to include those who are 16 to 17 years old and, later, to those 12 to 15 years old. In November, the vaccination expanded further to cover children as young as 5.

Booster shots, however, remain available only to those 16 and older.

From the onset, the federal government has been sending more than enough supplies of the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccines to Guam.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero set a goal of having at least 80% of Guam residents who are at least 18 years old fully vaccinated by the time Guam marked its 77th Liberation Day on July 21.

The administration and private donors raffled off cash, six new vehicles and other prizes to incentivize more people to roll up their sleeves, just as numerous states were doing at the time.

When July 21 rolled in, the administration missed its goal by a slim 1.1 percentage points, the equivalent of 1,316 adults who were not fully vaccinated at the time.

It wasn't until July 29 that the administration met the goal of fully vaccinating more than 96,000 adults.

That success prompted the lifting of additional restrictions, including a return to operation at 100% of capacity for restaurants, bars, retail stores and churches.

Guam also lifted the mandatory quarantine for most passengers, mostly those who are fully vaccinated.

With an ample supply of vaccines in hand, Guam opened its COVID-19 vaccination to American expatriates living in Japan, Korea, the Philippines, Thailand and other parts of the Asia-Pacific region where the rate of vaccination was still low and slow at the time.

Guam saw this as fulfilling its humanitarian role, while also trying to open tourism back up.

The island also opened its vaccinations to foreign nationals willing and able to make the trip. The Guam Visitors Bureau launched its Air V&V, or vaccination and vacation, program, drawing hundreds of Taiwanese tourists arriving in full personal protective gear.

Just when Guam thought it was on its way to business as usual by the second half of 2021, along came the delta variant, which already was wreaking havoc across the nation.

It wasn't until about the middle of August when Guam received confirmation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that the delta variant had been on island for more than a month.

By the time delta was confirmed in samples taken in early July, the variant had infected thousands of people on Guam. With more infections came a new round of closures of restaurants and other businesses with confirmed cases.

Delta infected and hospitalized more children than did previous variants. The COVID-19 Area Risk Score reached 47.7 because of the delta variant.

The raging delta variant also gave rise to cases of patients being pronounced dead on arrival at hospitals, which means people died at home, in their sleep or in an ambulance, and had died by the time they reached the hospital. It's possible most of them didn't even know they had the disease, the Department of Public Health and Social Services said.

The CDC sent a team to Guam to investigate the dead-on-arrival cases, at the request of DPHSS.

By early December, DPHSS reported that 85% of the dead-on-arrival cases had not been vaccinated.

At the height of the delta variant's spread, the governor mandated COVID-19 vaccination for most government of Guam employees, or that they submit to weekly testing. No one so far has faced disciplinary action for failing to comply.

While the mandate allowed for exemption for medical and religious reasons, few exemptions have been granted.

The mandatory vaccination also covers workers in restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters, boat cruises and other activities where mask-wearing is compromised.

The mandate prohibits people who can't show proof of COVID-19 vaccination from entering restaurants, bars and other covered establishments.

The 2021 vaccine mandate sparked a number of peaceful protests. The chairman of the governor's Physicians Advisory Group, Dr. Hoa Nguyen, stepped down. In 2020, the peaceful protests were mostly about the mask mandate and lockdowns.

By Thanksgiving, most restrictions had been lifted because of continued decreases in positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths.

But just when Guam once again thought it was on its way to business as usual, along came another SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern, called omicron, which may not be as severe as the delta variant but exhibits higher transmissibility.

So the governor maintained the social gathering restrictions, but raised the limit from 75 to 100 people who can congregate outdoors for at least the remainder of 2021. The CAR Score had been around 1, but the holidays resulted in an increase to more than 2.

Amid the roller-coaster ride with COVID-19 this year, the governor and DPHSS strongly urge members of the public to continue wearing masks, watch their distance, wash their hands frequently, and get fully vaccinated and boosted.

The officials said getting fully vaccinated and getting the booster shot helps protect people from the worst impacts of the omicron variant, although scientists continue to study the variant.