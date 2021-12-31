While the private sector continues a slow recovery from the economic ripple effects of COVID-19 this year, the government of Guam continues to enjoy high tax collections.

The Guam Visitors Bureau spent much of the year preparing for a rebound in the island’s crucial tourism industry, but dealt with setbacks related to the pandemic that has hampered efforts to attract more travelers to the island.

Concerns over the recently identified omicron variant have resulted in nearly 3,000 trips canceled in December alone.

The development was a tough blow to many of the businesses that rely on visitor spending, especially since it followed months of improvement in arrivals from a rock-bottom 2020.

This year’s numbers, however, are just a fraction of what the island would normally see pre-pandemic.

In November alone, Guam saw 9,281 arrivals, mostly from Korea and the United States. That's a 593% increase from the same month in 2020.

But that’s also when flight and booking cancellations began.

GVB President and CEO Carl Gutierrez and Vice President Gerry Perez shared updates about travel and airline schedule cancellations over omicron concerns during a board meeting this month.

Guam went from having some 18,000 airline seats available from South Korea to 13,468 seats by Dec. 6 because of omicron concerns, and reinstated travel restrictions, Perez said. That's a 25% drop in available seats this month alone.

The island is also seeing a delay in the resumption of regularly scheduled flights from a number of airlines, another fundamental barrier to increasing the number of tourists.

And countries where Guam tourists would normally come from continue to change requirements for returning citizens, making international travel less attractive, for the moment.

South Korea, which became Guam’s top source for visitors before the pandemic began, recently imposed a 10-day quarantine for all inbound travelers in response to the omicron variant, halting an earlier exemption given to fully vaccinated people.

But Gutierrez told board members that he’s still feeling positive that a rebound is stalled, not completely derailed.

"We’re still looking good. They’re just buying another month, so we’re looking forward to getting that omicron situation with more details coming in," Gutierrez said.

Jobs available, but competition stiff

This year also saw the end of a critical lifeline to workers who lost their jobs or saw reduced earnings because of COVID-19.

October marked the final time residents could apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a federal aid program that gave displaced workers the ability to pay utilities, rent and other bills.

Tens of thousands of families were bailed out by Congress, since the local government has yet to create, let alone fund, an unemployment program of Guam's own.

From its first payment in June 2020, PUA claims grew to $808 million paid to more than 30,000 eligible workers who were laid off, lost gigs or had their hours reduced due to COVID-19.

Government data suggests thousands still aren’t earning a living, however.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics regularly reports how many residents work on Guam. While the local government hasn’t seen a major shift in payroll numbers, total private sector employment still hasn’t recovered from the pandemic.

In June 2019, the island had 51,020 workers in businesses and nonprofit organizations. That number dropped to 45,680 a year later, and only grew by 180 jobs in June 2021.

The island’s unemployment rate, which measures how many people without a job are actively looking for work, has grown by nearly 250%, going from 4.6% to 11.4% from 2019 to this year.

Financial difficulties for families and companies continue to be apparent, with rushes to apply for government financial aid or job openings as PUA’s benefits were ending.

Nearly 200 people flocked to a job fair held by the Department of Public Health and Social Services in October, seeking temporary positions funded by the federal government.

Among those in line hoping to find a job was Kyle Atoigue. The 34-year-old said the search for steady work has been tough - much like the rest of the pandemic.

“At this current time, it’s kind of hard to hold something steady,” he said. “We need the income because the bank is calling, it’s hard times. … Of course, we’re getting help from the government but that doesn’t cover the month to month - and I’m not just speaking for myself. I have friends who own bars; they’re not open but they’re still being charged rent.”

He said, in his search for jobs, “I’ve been getting a lot of ‘qualified but not selected.' I guess it’s because I’m older and it’s mostly starter positions.”

Surpluses amid slumps

Meanwhile, the government of Guam continues to report revenue surpluses – meaning it received more taxes than the budget law projected.

Even though tourism arrivals are nowhere near normal, and many businesses aren’t operating at full capacity, overall tax collections have grown since the beginning of the pandemic as well, bolstered by the unprecedented level of federal aid.

By the end of September, which concluded the government’s fiscal year, the Bureau of Budget and Management Research reported 12 months of general fund collections totaling $836.7 million.

This figure is $62 million above revenue projections and $13.5 million more than the general fund revenues received in fiscal 2020. Despite going through the worst of the pandemic, last year also saw general fund revenues exceed collections from 2019 by more than $25 million.

The surplus for 2021, though yet to be confirmed by an audit, is reliable enough for the Leon Guerrero administration to advocate for its use in several spending measures, including to secure a local funding match for another round of pandemic assistance.

Leon Guerrero credited the surpluses, alongside her fiscal team’s near-elimination of GovGuam’s accumulated deficit to an upgrade in the island’s credit outlook by bond rating agency Standard and Poor's.

More recently, she had positive predictions about 2022.

“Hopefully we will have a better year this coming year. And I’m very optimistic that we will return to some more normalcy in our lives,” she told a group of local government grant recipients this week.