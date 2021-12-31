Billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief and recovery funding shielded Guam from an economic apocalypse that many feared at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and heading into 2021.

In the midst of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations, unemployment and isolation, the federal government provided a historic amount of relief funds.

Small businesses received millions in direct federal and local grants to pay their workers, keep up with their rent and get their business going.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Tourism and related enterprises that were left out of federal aid programs were given a chance to apply for the Guam Economic Development Authority-administered $50 million Local Employers' Assistance Program.

Families got money to put in their pockets. They got their Economic Impact Payments, commonly known as "stimulus checks," and their advance child tax credit payments.

After a long political back-and-forth between Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and the Guam Legislature, families got their All RISE local pandemic aid. That is part of the administration's $1.9 billion pandemic spending initiative, all using federal pandemic money.

Thanks to pandemic recovery funds, Guam's long-time goal of building a new public hospital may finally have seed money.

Prior to the pandemic, federal spending on island, including military expenditures, was $1.5 billion to $1.9 billion annually.

That dramatically increased to $3.18 billion in fiscal year 2020 and then to $4.83 billion in fiscal 2021, according to data from the Guam Department of Labor's chief economist, Gary Hiles.

That's an $8 billion shot in the arm of the local economy in two years, and still does not include the $193 million Guam share of the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package that Congress passed.

While the $8 billion is not actual spending, the federal money was committed to be spent in Guam, and may carry over for a number of years.

"This will ensure we will have substantial federal expenditures on the island over the next few years," Hiles said.

So while 2020 pandemic funding was a shot in the arm for the economy, more funds in 2021 meant an economic booster for the future.

Nearly every aspect of life the pandemic touched was funded by federal dollars in 2021, from COVID-19 testing to vaccination, treatment, hospitalization and even bereavement. They kept hospitals, schools and parks open.

Federal dollars kept people from hunger and homelessness and from getting their power and water disconnected, as well as put money in their pockets.

Even fishermen, farmers and artists got their share of the pandemic funds.

In all, the year 2021 was a turning point towards a return to normalcy, after a "year from hell," as some local financial experts described 2020.

This year brought hope for recovery, largely tied to the high vaccination rate despite the surges brought by the highly virulent delta variant and the billions of dollars in federal aid.

So even when Guam's gross domestic product for calendar year 2020 decreased by a record 11.9% mostly as a result of the tourism slump, the economic decline may have been three times as large were it not for the aggressive federal stimulus funds, Hiles said.

Guam's grocery stores, retail stores, hardware stores and restaurants were filled to capacity.

While federal pandemic funds helped keep the Guam economy going, they do not make for a healthy economy, said David John, chairperson and CEO of ASC Trust and chair of the GEDA board.

But Guam is limited in what it can do with its tourism, which is dependent on the situation at its source markets of South Korea, Japan and Taiwan, among others.

In 2021, Guam started to see the return of visitors although in much smaller numbers. It could take two to three years for Guam and most parts of the world to see pre-pandemic visitor arrival numbers.

John said the pandemic, with its funding and sense of urgency, may have just been the missing part of the puzzle to finally get the economy diversified.

By the middle of the year, there were some efforts to support any decision, if it came, to temporarily bring Afghan allies to Guam as the U.S. was withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan. Besides the humanitarian aspect, there would also be a possible economic benefit to Guam, local supporters of the move said.

Through it all, Guam's construction industry has remained mainly unscathed. Construction on the military bases and off base helped sustain the economy, when tourism couldn't. It will continue to do so in the years to come, officials said.

With federal funds available, the government of Guam never missed a payroll and even collected $62 million more than it projected for fiscal 2021.

Across the United States, the pandemic has been a boom time for a large number of Americans.

That's also true for Guam. The number of public officials with $1 million or more in estimated net worth increased, based on financial disclosure information filed with the Guam Election Commission.

Many of the private sector workers who lost their jobs temporarily or permanently because of the health crisis made more money with the help of the $808 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, compared to what the typical person would make if they were working full time, the Guam Department of Labor said.

"I'm not making any statement other than pointing out what the fact is," GDOL Director David Dell'Isola told senators at a hearing on PUA and reemployment strategies.

With all these combined, many are looking forward to a start of real recovery in 2022.

That depends, however, on how prepared Guam is for the onslaught of omicron and other new COVID-19 variants of concern, and whether the prices of basic goods, from gasoline to a sack of rice and utilities remain affordable, financial experts said.