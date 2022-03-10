As gas prices went up again Wednesday, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's plan to provide up to $300 in gas vouchers using American Rescue Plan Act funds is still not detailed in the latest ARP spending status report that shows $374.62 million remaining as of Feb. 28.

The governor has so far allocated $578.7 million in total ARP funds for a number of public assistance programs, services and government agencies to address the wide-ranging impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of that amount, $196.45 million has so far been spent and an additional $7.64 million has been encumbered.

This brings to $374.62 million the remaining ARP funds as of Feb. 28, based on the Bureau of Budget and Management Research's latest report to the Legislature on the status of ARP fund allocations and expenditures.

On Feb. 22, the governor signed an executive order reactivating Prugråman Salåppe', which will now be funded with ARP money, to help residents pay for rising gas prices.

Prugråman Salåppe' was previously funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.

In February alone, the government of Guam spent more than $43.3 million in ARP funds, more than triple the $13.9 million spent in January.

Among the agencies with the highest ARP fund spending in February were the Port Authority of Guam with $15 million, the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority with $8 million and the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority for nurses' pay at $3.3 million.

There were also credit card fees exceeding $675,000 in February.

But the governor has been adjusting or reallocating ARP funds every now and then, since her administration said nothing is set in stone.

In February, for example, the governor allocated $1.55 million for the Guam Housing Corp. but she released no details as of press time as to what that money is for.

The governor also lowered by $4 million the previous $27.61 million allocation for COVID-19 quarantine facilities, but increased the allocation for the isolation facilities from $3 million to $3.15 million.

These facilities have since been closed, but GovGuam has started offering an alternative shelter option for those needing to be isolated - on a case-by-case basis.

With COVID-19-related deaths still climbing, the governor once again increased the COVID-19 bereavement grants allocation from $1.25 million in January to $1.45 million in February, of which $150,000 remains. The COVID-19 death toll was 335 as of Wednesday.

The 2022 budget law requires monthly reporting of ARP fund allocations.

Sen. Telo Taitague, who has been critical of the ARP spending report, on Wednesday said the latest report from BBMR "doesn't tell us if and how federal taxpayer funds will help Guam plan for and work toward reopening our island post-COVID."

"The report fails to summarize any current or proposed program aimed at developing or expanding viable industries outside of tourism, nor does it discuss ideas to help train or retool individuals for nontourism-related occupations," Taitague said.

The senator said she believes the information contained in the report confirms the administration's "desire to reserve ARPA funds for government operations, instead of prioritizing these critical federal resources for recovery programs and direct aid for families who are struggling to deal with rising food, fuel and energy costs."

The governor's office has said the numbers are flexible, and the allocations serve as a framework for the administration's investments in health care and economic recovery, among other things.

Public assistance nearly $170M

Of the total combined public assistance programs funding of $169.91 million, only $41 million remains.

These public assistance programs include the $38 million All RISE Act cash aid, of which only $1.26 million remains.

The governor allocated $2.5 million more to the Local Employer's Assistance Program, bringing the total ARP funding to $27.5 million, plus a $25 million legislative appropriation, for a total program funding of $52.5 million so far.

The governor's $182.14 million allocation for a new hospital remains untouched. It's the highest allocation of ARP funding for a single project or agency, but the estimated cost of building a new hospital is $1 billion.

Also remaining untouched is the $12 million allocation for universal trash collection's upfront capital costs.

$6 a gallon gas

Guam's regular-grade gasoline is now 1 cent shy of hitting $6 a gallon, after a new round of increases Wednesday afternoon.

Premium gas now goes for $6.39 and diesel for $6.50 at Mobil service stations. All three Guam gasoline brands have historically mirrored each other's price changes in a matter of days.

That's nearly double what island consumers were paying at the pumps two years ago.

Global oil prices have soared due to limited supply and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.