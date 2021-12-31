Nine murder cases led to multiple arrests in 2021.

The number surpassed the seven homicides reported the year prior.

Two of the oldest cases were first reported in 2017 and 2020. Detectives with the Guam Police Department, this year, captured the alleged suspects and found the remains of the two victims, which offered some relief for their loved ones.

Andrew Ray Castro

The first murder of the year unfolded following the gruesome discovery of Andrew Ray Castro, 51, who was decapitated, by his wife in their Hågat residence Jan. 19.

Defendant Donovan Ornellas, 40, was charged with murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony. He allegedly admitted that he felt compelled to kill Castro, saying the victim had placed his family in danger.

Jerrick Unchangco

The next murder claimed the life of Jerrick Unchangco, 40, who was found with a single gunshot wound to his back in Dededo on Jan. 24.

Larry James Pangelinan Gagan, 37, a public school aide, was charged with murder and aggravated assault, along with a special allegation of possession of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, and other firearms charges.

Gagan had allowed Unchangco to park his vehicle in front of his property in Dededo where he could sleep and use the facilities and join them for meals. Witnesses allegedly told police Unchangco began arguing with others at the home and started to fight a man who had been visiting when Gagan shot Unchangco once in the back.

Daniel Quinata Sanchez

On April 1, two people were arrested and charged with the killing of former Humåtak Mayor Daniel Quinata Sanchez.

Defendants Joyner Scott Sked and her boyfriend Rudy Quinata are each charged with murder as a first-degree felony and assault as a second-degree felony. Police said Sanchez was found beaten and stabbed at least 10 times. Authorities noted a hammer and scissors covered in blood and left at the scene.

Joshua Meno

The body of Joshua Meno, 25, was found on the side of the road by a passing motorist April 15.

Matthew San Agustin Manibusan, 36, is charged with manslaughter with the special allegation of use of a deadly weapon, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm without a firearm identification card.

Witnesses told police that Meno became upset and argued with Manibusan’s cousin, injuring him with a machete. The man alerted Manibusan, who shot Meno with a pistol.

Virginia Rose Peredo Laguana

On June 6, Virginia Rose Peredo Laguana was found stabbed more than a dozen times at the Mai'Ana Airport Plaza.

John Richard Bass III, 27, was charged with murder as a first-degree felony and two counts of aggravated assault as a second-degree felony and other charges.

The victim’s 19-year-old daughter was also stabbed while trying to defend her mother, court documents state. The teen and her siblings allegedly told police that they ran into the living room where they saw Bass stabbing Laguana.

Michael Castro

A year after Michael Castro was reported missing, investigators got one of the suspects accused in the murder to show them where they stashed Castro's remains.

Troy Ryan Damian and Nicholas Wayne Moore were each charged with aggravated murder.

Damian brought officers to a jungle area in Yigo on Oct. 27 to point out where he allegedly hid Castro’s remains.

Over the summer, Damian and Moore were arrested in connection with Castro’s disappearance.

Damian allegedly bragged to someone that he and Moore killed Castro.

Jaron "JC" Weilbacher

On Oct. 8, Jaron "JC" Weilbacher, 23, a John F. Kennedy High School graduate and Marine veteran, died following a fight outside King’s Restaurant in Tamuning.

John Mike Muliaga was charged with murder, aggravated assault and assault, while his cousin, Fiataugaluia Ahkee, a U.S. Army soldier, was charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Another soldier, Joseph Kendy Decady was arrested on suspicion of criminal facilitation, but was not charged in court.

Following an argument, Muliaga allegedly punched Weilbacher in the face causing him to fall to the ground. A security guard reportedly witnessed Muliaga hit Weilbacher and the two men who were with Weilbacher during the fight.

Adam James Messier

Detectives were able to locate the remains of Navy veteran Adam James Messier, 39, in a ranch area in Yigo, four years after he was reported missing.

Donavan Elliott Alianza Carriaga, Curtis James Blas, and Brandon James Flaherty were charged with murder.

A witness told authorities that her now-deceased boyfriend, Jason Alianza, and his brother, Carriaga, and Alianza's son, Blas, brutally beat Messier, while Flaherty held Messier down, court documents state.

Flaherty alleged a black rope or wire was used to strangle Messier until he was motionless.

Dr. Miran Ribati

Local radiologist Dr. Miran Ribati was killed in Tamuning on Nov. 7.

Akmal "AK" Khozhiev, an MMA fighter, was charged with aggravated murder along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Ribati was found lying face down in a pool of blood, according to court documents.

A witness said the two men started arguing about vaccinations, court documents state.

Khozhiev allegedly began choking Ribati and then used an animal bone to allegedly stab Ribati's neck repeatedly.

Taylor Ed Raunei

Authorities have yet to confirm whether foul play was involved in the death of a man whose body was found along Marine Corps Drive near Chalan Pale Ramon in Yigo on Dec. 3.

Taylor Ed Raunei was found unconscious and unresponsive early that morning.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call GPD at 671-475-8615/7.

Cleared

Police who were investigated in at least two deadly officer-involved shootings were cleared of any wrongdoing.

On June 30, an off-duty GPD officer used his duty weapon to shoot and kill Faler Fabian, 49, along Tun Jose Fejeran Street in Tamuning.

As the officer was leaving a parking lot, a man was seen on surveillance video holding two machetes, charging at the officer’s car and motioning to hit the car. A second man, believed to be Fabian, was captured throwing an item at the car. The officer stopped, and investigators said he was forced to exit his car. He pulled out his duty weapon and fired one shot, hitting Fabian.

Investigators with the Office of the Attorney General found that the cop’s actions were justified.

The results of a separate independent investigation in connection with the shooting death of Xavier Tedtaotao in Tamuning were also released this year.

In Nov. 2020, officers reportedly spotted two people inside a parked car that had been reported stolen. Investigators said as officers approached, Tedtaotao accelerated and struck a police car and another vehicle in the parking lot before police opened fire, resulting in the death of Tedtaotao and injuring his wife, who sustained at least eight gunshot wounds.

An internal affairs investigation revealed that the actions of the officers were justified.