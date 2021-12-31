Cynthia Leon Guerrero Paulino started the first week of 2021 by admitting it was "bad choices" that led her down a path of selling and using methamphetamine.

She was sentenced in January to serve five years and 10 months for her part in a federal drug case involving 105 grams of meth, according to Guam Daily Post files.

In Nov. 2018, Paulino, 46, along with six others were arrested after a traffic stop at the Marbo Cave area led to two police raids, and the seizure of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, firearms and more than $540,000.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Paulino told District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco Gatewood during her sentencing that her drug addiction started 30 years ago, adding that she has been clean for the past two years.

The following month, federal drug convict Lovelia Mendoza, 38, testified in court that she was 12 years old when she first started using meth. The former drug boss said her brother made her try it, during her testimony at the trial of co-defendant Mark Mayo.

Mendoza, who brought in pounds of meth at a time through the mail, was called a drug "queenpin" by the chief judge and got four years for her crime.

Their cases were among the many meth cases in both federal and local court in Guam this year. As of the last week of December 2021, the 12th month had the highest number of meth-related arrests at 27, according to Post files. The second highest month was March with 22.

Most of the local cases involved police officers stopping drivers for traffic violations before authorities find baggies, glass pipes and meth inside the suspects' vehicles. Federal cases have unfolded as a result of investigators intercepting meth being smuggled into Guam through the U.S. Postal Service.

Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio told The Guam Daily Post that most crimes on the island are linked to drugs.

"We are finding a lot of drugs during vehicle pullovers," said Ignacio, during an interview in January. He noted that over the course of several months in 2020, police made more than 300 arrests for drug possession offenses, adding that the price of meth in the community has decreased significantly.

Police confirmed that the end of the year has shown an increase in drug-related arrests.