In early December, Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena sentenced Louis Anthony Vargas to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing a young girl known to him in 2018.

The girl's family had pleaded for the judge to lock Vargas away for life, describing a child whose spirit and happiness had been washed away due to the actions of a "demon."

In contrast, Vargas' family portrayed a man of high character, and the former airman maintained his innocence even after he was convicted.

Vargas was found guilty of one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, along with the special allegation of committing a crime against a vulnerable victim.

While Vargas and his attorney plan to appeal the court's decision, at least for now the sentencing brings to a close another high profile case in a sea of cases involving child abuse and sexual assault on Guam.

Family violence consistently ranks among the top offenses charged on island.

According to 2020 statistics from the Guam Police Department, there were 1,030 reports of charges related to family violence, with assault, aggravated assault and criminal sexual conduct topping the list.

While only a slight increase over the 1,016 cases reported the year prior, the uptick is troubling nonetheless, as the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions are said to have made instances of family violence more prevalent as opportunities for reporting are hindered.

Among the victims in the 2020 cases, 218 were between 0 and 17 years old.

Meanwhile, more than 100 criminal sexual conduct cases are referred to the Office of the Attorney General each year, with some victims as young as 4 years old. Most cases involve a parent, relative, household member or authority figure as the perpetrator.

This year, between the beginning of January and early August, more than 720 referrals involving a total of 1,126 children, including siblings, had been made to Child Protective Services. And that's on top of the 900 cases that were backlogged at CPS.

Melanie Brennan, director of the Department of Youth Affairs, which currently has administrative oversight of CPS, said many cases of neglect are linked to parents with substance abuse issues.

"It's not only drugs, although we see a lot, it's also alcohol. It renders them unable to properly safeguard or take care of their children and get them to school," Brennan said.

More cases could be going unreported when schools close their doors to in-person instruction. Brenan had stated that up to half of referrals are made by school officials.

To that extent, school social workers have assisted CPS in reopening and reestablishing cases or verifying any specific situation that needs additional attention.

"We are very much aware of an increase in situations or cases, but not necessarily reported,” Doris Bukikosa, administrator with the School Climate Culture and Engagement Division of the Guam Department of Education, stated during a GDOE community input session in October. Bukikosa oversees GDOE’s school counselors.

But the number of referrals and family violence cases on Guam has also highlighted another need in efforts to address child abuse in the community - foster families.

As of September, there were 500 children in Guam's foster care system, nearly double the amount in May 2019, according to the legislative findings of Bill 206-36, a measure intended to address the increased number of foster children by allowing local agencies to place them into temporary or permanent homes.