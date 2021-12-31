No. 9 - Marbo Cave and power plant controversies

Storm runoff that polluted one of Guam’s historic and tourist sites, Marbo Cave, raised controversy when it became apparent the mud and dirt came from the nearby solar plant project that’s supposed to help make Guam’s power generation capability more environmentally-friendly.

The Guam Power Authority and its governing board, the Consolidated Commission on Utilities, are no strangers to controversy - and the Marbo Cave incident was the latest.

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency investigated the incident in late July and confirmed that approved erosion and sediment controls at the solar farm were not fully installed. Other measures were in the process of being installed but construction on the plant was already well underway.

Guam EPA then issued a notice of violation against the project contractor, Samsung E&C America Inc, which was appealed. Preparations are being made for an administrative hearing.

Regardless, two lawsuits followed, one from the Office of the Attorney General and the other from the owner of the property where Marbo Cave is located, World Meridian Sasayan LLC.

The latter dropped its suit in late September after reaching an agreement with Korea Electric Power Corp. and Samsung E&C America.

Meanwhile, the OAG agreed to allow the companies until Jan. 7, 2022, to formally respond to their allegations. During that time, the defendants are to report on the impact the runoff had on Marbo Cave, as well as provide a remediation and restoration plan.

Concerns with Ukudu

Prior to the Marbo Cave incident, the 198-megawatt combined cycle power plant in Ukudu caught the attention of the community. The plant is slated to become the next main source of power for the island in coming years.

Some have criticized the project for being another fossil fuel powered facility, although it is intended to help GPA finally meet federal emissions regulations by being more efficient and using cleaner burning fuel.

Despite the criticism, the power plant procurement was open to renewable energy proposals, but none were submitted.

The administrative law judge for the Public Utilities Commission, which also exercise some authority over GPA, said he believed that was because bidders at the time recognized solar power could not meet GPA's reliability requirement for the plant.

Nonetheless, GPA is pursuing several utility scale solar projects and the 198 MW power plant is considered necessary to facilitate the integration of more renewable power into the grid, as well as reduce rates through less fuel consumption and meet upcoming capacity needs with the military build up.

However, there are other controversies surrounding the Ukudu project. Namely, the selection of the entity that would build and operate the facility - the Korea Electric Power Corp. and Korea East-West Power consortium.

KEWP was the project manager for the Cabras 3 and 4 power plant, which suffered a catastrophic explosion and fire in August 2015.

Sen. Clynton Ridgell had, unsuccessfully, requested the CCU and PUC not to award the project agreement to the consortium.

In late 2019, GPA entered into a 25-year agreement with KEPCO-KEWP. During that time, the utility will purchase power from the Ukudu plant before it is turned over to GPA at the end of the agreement period.

Marbo Cave fines

The Marbo Cave event also led to a change in regulations for fines.

While Guam EPA proposed a fine of $10,000 per violation per day over 368 days, which would have amounted to more than $18.4 million against Samsung E&C, the agency was limited by regulations to a cap of $125,000.

In response, Public Law 36-60 was enacted in October, removing the cap on civil penalties for violations of Guam soil erosion and sediment control regulations.

Ukudu power plant

Also in October, Ridgell announced that he asked the public auditor and attorney general to look into changes in the Ukudu power plant project, specifically over the plan to build 41 MW of reserve generation in Piti.

The Ukudu power plant was supposed to include 65 MW of reserve diesel generation on site, but this would require a longer permitting process. To avoid significant delays and possibly run afoul with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency - the Ukudu plant is one of the consent decree projects with the federal entity - the parties agreed to installing 41 MW of reserve diesel power at Cabras, Piti instead. This would allow for the shorter minor source permitting process.

The senator's office called this a significant departure from both the original scope of work and cost of the agreement.

However, the public auditor said the matter was out of his jurisdiction. The authority for this case was vested in the CCU and PUC, which agreed with the change.

While the 41 MW does come with additional costs - $2 million in fixed annual costs and a variable cost of 2.5 cents per kilowatt-hour of use - GPA stated that it would also allow them to retire older generators, as well as comes with other advantages that offset the increase.

Ridgell's other concern involved the new commissioning date for the power plant - April 2024. Coupled with the 25-year agreement period, he questioned whether this conflicted with Guam law that required a 100% renewable energy portfolio by Dec. 31, 2045.

The OAG stated it was reviewing the matter but GPA made it clear that 100% renewable power doesn't mean the total elimination of conventional energy. The Ukudu plant will remain as reserve generation, even when the island reaches the 100% mark.

With all this in tow, there is still an unresolved issue for the Ukudu plant. The 41 MW reserve would be close enough to Jose Rios Middle School to be in violation of a distancing law for fossil fuel facilities and schools.

KEPCO-KEWP is financing both the main plant and the 41 MW reserve, and is concerned about the law. A bill was introduced to create an exemption for the reserve generators. Ridgell has legislative oversight of GPA, and while he has been critical of the utility and the Ukudu power plant, he said his committee is working to schedule a hearing for the bill, which remains pending.

According to GPA, the bill is needed to for the timely completion of the Ukudu plant by April 2024.