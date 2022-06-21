A man who admitted that he molested a woman at a store in 2018 will not have to spend any additional time in prison for his crime.

Billy Ichiro pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor before Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon on Monday.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He got a one-year suspended sentence and was given credit for time served.

Ichiro will have to register as a level-one sex offender and was placed on probation for one year, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

“It is never appropriate to touch someone without consent, and defendant Ichiro is taking responsibility for his actions. He will be under close supervision by the court during his probation,” said Assistant Attorney General Grant Olan.

Prosecutors said the victim was informed of the plea agreement and agreed to the sentencing terms.

In December 2018, Guam police arrived at Kmart and received a complaint for removal after Ichiro was accused of inappropriately touching a woman and her 13-year-old daughter, Post files state.

The woman told police that after paying for her items, Ichiro approached her daughter and touched her on her right upper thigh, close to her private parts. The woman told police that Ichiro then approached her and touched her private parts and then laughed at her, court documents state.