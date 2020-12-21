A mortgage assistance program for Guamanians who've lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic has yet to distribute funds to applicants three months into the program.

Guam Housing Corp. board members expressed concern and some frustration at the delay.

"I think time is of the essence," board member Doreen Crisostomo said.

GHC applied for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development COVID-19 mortgage relief program grant through the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority. GHC is the administering agency for the relief program.

GHC President Alice Taijeron explained that the first 20 applications approved by GHC must then be approved by GHURA to ensure federal requirements are followed. Crisostomo said she understands that GHC is doing its part in processing applications. The first 10 applications were submitted to GHURA on Oct. 30.

"I know Guam Housing is waiting for GHURA but has anyone called them?" Crisostomo said, noting that reminders could help, especially during the current pandemic. "Maybe ... with all of this COVID-19, not everyone is in the office?"

More than 400 applications were picked up for the $714,000 federal mortgage relief program. Only 122 had been submitted as of Dec. 16 and not all of them had all of the necessary documents attached, Taijeron said.

The assistance program was the center of much discussion during Friday's board meeting. Board members also approved extending attorney Cynthia Ecube's contract another year. The contract was set to expire in January but includes an option to extend for an additional year.

No timeline for distribution

Taijeron has said Guam's program, which opened Oct. 8, is among the best COVID-19 mortgage relief programs. GHC provides up to three months of assistance, whereas most states cover only one month. If a homeowner's relief application is approved, the payments are sent directly to the bank holding the mortgage.

Taijeron assured board members that GHC is doing its best to process the applications. During the meeting, Taijeron noted that GHC had just received word on the 10 applications sent to GHURA for final approval on Oct. 30. GHURA said additional documents are required.

"Is there a timeline?" asked Chairman Frank Florig, regarding the distribution of the funds.

Taijeron said there is no timeline.

"What takes the longest – on our end the team works as quickly as possible, with the requirements on GHURA regarding income and us needing to verify," Taijeron said, noting that GHC is required to verify income information with the Department of Revenue and Taxation tax rolls.

Of the 122 applications submitted by local homeowners to GHC:

10 were preapproved and sent to GHURA in October for final approval. GHURA responded this week saying additional documents are necessary.

17 applications were disapproved – some because they exceeded the income threshold, or the mortgages of others are still current.

27 applications are pending additional documents to verify other information. For example, someone living at the home who is sick but does receive some form of payment.

68 applications were returned to the homeowners because the packet didn't include all of the documents required.

Paid for time, not applications processed

The rate of applications being rejected gave the chairman pause. He asked: "We're being paid some kind of administrative fee?"

Taijeron said the agency is paid for the time spent on the program.

"We're being paid or reimbursed on the actual time spent to administer the program. Am I correct?" the chairman asked.

"Yes, sir," Taijeron responded. "We're not being paid for the number of applicants, we're being reimbursed for the time we're putting into this program. We're basically administering the grant for GHURA, so we are being reimbursed for that."

The relief funding comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.