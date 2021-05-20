As of Wednesday afternoon, Guam had yet to receive its allotment of American Rescue Plan funds, at least a portion of which is expected to help start construction of the island's new public hospital and possibly Recovery Income Support and Empowerment Act payments.

Lester Carlson, Bureau of Budget Management and Research director, said the interim final rule issued by the U.S. Treasury covers very broad uses of ARP funds.

"This was designed to allow flexibility on a jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction use of ARP funding to address specific needs within that jurisdiction," Carlson said. "I agree with the congressman that the flexibility is there."

Carlson is referring to comments made last week by Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas, who said that while the rules don't specifically say the funds can be used for new construction, he feels the case can be made for it, considering it's the island's only public hospital and services a majority of Guam's residents.

Following a meeting last week between senators and the governor, Adelup was expected to provide details of how the approximately $600 million in ARP funds should be used. Carlson said that plan has not yet been submitted.

Senators had submitted to the governor their priorities for the funds, which included paying out RISE Act moneys to qualifying residents.

"The governor has committed to addressing RISE recipients; however, please be reminded that she also stated that she wanted to do so in an equitable manner," he said. "Some provisions of the RISE Act prohibit GovGuam and other employers from participating even though they would otherwise qualify, and this matter of equity needs to be addressed prior to the any funding disbursements."

The law promises a one-time payment of up to $800. The program aimed to provide help to employees of the private sector who earn less than $40,000 in adjusted income per year, or less than $80,000 in the case of joint filers.

The legislation was passed into law last year but hasn't been paid out by the governor, who cited concerns regarding equity.

However, the Office of the Attorney General said the new law doesn't violate rights or other existing laws because it seeks to assist those who lost their jobs or were forced to work and get paid for fewer hours due to the pandemic.

No government employee lost their jobs or got smaller paychecks because of the pandemic.