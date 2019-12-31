The government of Guam nearly missed a chance to take the last step of a years-long battle to defend its plebiscite vote on Guam's future political status.

Despite a defeat in July 2019, before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's administration and some of the local senators made a decision to continue to defend that the local plebiscite law – which is exclusive to voters who are native inhabitants of Guam – has nothing to do with racial exclusivity.

In its July ruling, the 9th Circuit affirmed the District Court of Guam's earlier decision in favor of the case's plaintiff, Air Force veteran Arnold "Dave" Davis, who challenged a provision of Guam’s 2000 Plebiscite Law that restricted voting to “native inhabitants of Guam.” Davis wanted to register to vote but was denied because he didn't fit the qualification spelled out in the plebiscite law.

The local plebiscite law would allow a vote on three political status options for Guam: independence, statehood or free association with the United States. Free association is independence, however, the community would establish ties with a stronger global power - this is the status established by the Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of Marshall Islands and the Republic of Palau, with the United States.

GovGuam: Not motivated by racial discrimination

GovGuam has previously argued, among other things, according to the Guam attorney general's office, that:

• “Native Inhabitants of Guam” is a political classification based upon Organic Act citizenship status, not upon race;

• the 2000 Plebiscite Law is not motivated by racially discriminatory intent; and

• the plebiscite vote is symbolic and not an “election.”

The AG's office isn't part of the efforts to seek a U.S. Supreme Court review of the case.

The AG's office has also previously stated, in a summary after the 9th Circuit opinion, that the appeals court has pointed out that "Guam's 2000 Plebiscite Law is nearly identical to 1997 Plebiscite Law which was facially race-based."

The 9th Circuit, in a summary, stated that Guam’s 2000 Plebiscite Law suffered from the same constitutional flaw which invalidated laws in Hawaii and the Northern Marianas because the local laws that limited voting in certain elections to certain descendants of particular ethnic groups. After the Hawaiians-only vote was struck down, Guam plebiscite voter eligibility law was changed to define voters as native inhabitants of Guam instead of CHamoru.

'Proxy for race'

Still, despite the change on Guam's part, the 9th Circuit stated that "history and context confirmed that the 'native inhabitants of Guam' voter eligibility restriction so closely paralleled a racial classification as to be a proxy for race."

"The panel, therefore, concluded that its use as a voting qualification violated the Fifteenth Amendment," the appeals court stated.

In November 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court denied the emailed request from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's temporary attorney at the time, Mike Phillips, for an extension of the deadline to file a request for the Supreme Court review of the 9th Circuit's ruling.

Just days later, the governor's office received word that U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Elena Kagan's office gave GovGuam until Dec. 26 to file its petition for appeal.

A-List law firm

On Dec. 26, on behalf of GovGuam, lawyers for Kirkland & Ellis filed a petition for writ of certiorari, which is essentially a request to have the case reviewed.

"The petition raises a fundamental question about the self-determination rights of the inhabitants of Guam," according to attorney Micheal Williams, with the Kirkland & Ellis law firm. The law firm describes itself as having an international reach that "serves a broad range of clients around the world in private equity, mergers and acquisitions and other corporate transactions, litigation, white-collar and government disputes, restructurings and intellectual property matters."

Williams contends the 9th Circuit decision is erroneous.

"The 9th Circuit’s decision invalidating the plebiscite legislation rests on two basic errors: that the plebiscite was a 'vote' under the 15th Amendment and that the plebiscite was limited on the basis of race. Neither of those assumptions is correct, as the plebiscite expressly adopts categories that were established by Congress in the Organic Act of Guam. We are hopeful that the Supreme Court will grant certiorari review, so inhabitants of Guam have this means of expressing their views on the issue of territorial status," Williams has said.

Guam's elected Attorney General Leevin Camacho is no longer involved in the legal fight.

The governor has made a decision to outsource this potentially last legal attempt to get the 9th Circuit decision overturned. The private law firm was hired "pro bono" or at no cost, the governor's office has stated. But if GovGuam loses, it could rack up more legal costs through an award of additional attorney's fees on the plaintiff's side. As of the 9th Circuit ruling, GovGuam was on the hook for almost $1 million in the award of legal fees to the plaintiff's attorneys.

The governor has said she's responding to a call for her to continue the legal fight.

The governor has said: “We value everyone that has made Guam home, but a plebiscite is meant to remedy a historical injustice—and that remedy belongs to the native inhabitants of Guam.” And in another part of the same message the governor said: “I cannot deny our people the right of an appeal so long as others may be willing to champion it."