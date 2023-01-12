No arrest weeks after Q-Mart shooting

The Guam Police Department is still searching for a suspect who robbed a Talo'fo'fo' convenience store two weeks ago.

Days before the new year, on Dec. 27, 2022, an employee of Q-Mart in Talo'fo'fo' was shot and robbed by an unknown man who fled in a white Toyota pickup truck.

GPD spokesperson, Officer Berlyn Savella, told The Guam Daily Post that police are continuing their investigation, but have no new developments in the case.

The last update publicly disseminated by GPD, hours after the shooting, came from Savella, who told local media that officers may be seen checking vehicles that fit the description of the white truck in which the suspect was believed to have fled the scene.

Purported video

On the day of the shooting and robbery, a video circulated on social media capturing the suspect, described as wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with black shorts, a black cloth around his head, and a black face mask with sunglasses, getting out of a white truck and entering Q-Mart.

Upon entering, the footage showed the man pointing a gun at the store employee behind the register. The cashier immediately put his hands up and was in the process of taking money out of the register before throwing cash at the man holding the gun.

The robbery suspect, however, continued to point the gun at the cashier while putting the money in an orange bag. The suspect appeared to fire a shot near the cashier, causing items on the shelf behind the register to fall.

After the shot, the cashier appeared to have tried grabbing the gun from the suspect, who appears to have fired another shot at the man. The cashier is seen in the surveillance footage falling, grabbing his leg, and grasping at other parts of his body, while the suspect ran out of the store with the bag of money.

Savella added that the suspect fled with “an undetermined amount of cash and entered the passenger side” of the white truck, which had unreadable license plates. The truck was described as having black rims and dark tint with a trifold black bed cover.

Once the investigation was launched, yellow caution tape blocked off the parking lot of the store located on San Miguel Street. After the initial investigation wrapped up, an apparent bullet hole could be seen in one of the windows of the store.

The last known update on the victim was that he apparently survived the gunshot, and he was conscious and responsive, Savella said at the time of the shooting. No new information about his condition has been disclosed by GPD.