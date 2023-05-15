No-bag policy implemented at Agueda Johnston, JFK

Monday marks the start of a limited no-bag policy at two Guam Department of Education schools, Agueda I. Johnston Middle School and John F. Kennedy High School.

Both schools sent notices to parents and guardians on Friday. While JFK didn't state the reason for the security measure, AIJMS explained its motive.

“The 'no school bags' policy will be implemented … from Monday, May 15, 2023, through Friday, May 19, 2023. This measure needs to be taken to minimize the foreseeable issues that typically arise at the end of the school year,” AIJMS Principal Rebecca Perez said in the notice.

While practiced at the school at the end of previous school years, the middle school provided some exceptions to the ban, such as allowing the use of "regular lunch bags, athletes’ gym bags for practice and games and girls' small sanitary pouches.”

Parents were told to discuss the ban with students, as bags would be confiscated upon arrival at school.

The middle school principal invited those in need of supplies to visit her office.

"If you are in need of basic school supplies to use with your students in class for next week, please let the main office know,” Perez said in the notice.

JFK’s policy notice from GDOE stated students aren't permitted to use backpacks, gym bags or large tote bags May 15-19.

The Guam Daily Post reached out to acting Superintendent Judith Won Pat, who deferred to Deputy Superintendent Erika Cruz, who has oversight over school principals.

Won Pat said the ban is a “long-standing practice.”

"Students either: one, bring contraband to finish a fight that was not resolved over the school year; or two, bring items such as water balloons, eggs and whipped cream to have their final, end-of-the-school-year fun," Won Pat said.