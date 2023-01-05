Leadership at the Mayors' Council of Guam remains unchanged following Tuesday's vote for executive officers.

Piti Mayor Jesse Alig remains as president and Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann stays as vice president.

Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera remains as secretary, while Hågat Mayor Kevin Susuico and Barrigada Vice Mayor Jessie Bautista stay as treasurer and sergeant-at-arms, respectively.

The officers were each elected unanimously.

There was some humor throughout the voting with Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares, who was presiding over the meeting, offering her “condolences” to some of the elected officers.

MCOG executive director Angel Sablan even delivered an apparent dig at the Guam Legislature, stating, with some laughter, at the end of the meeting that council members “always do things better than you know who I'm talking about (Monday).”

The 37th Guam Legislature failed to decide on a speaker on Monday and is set to meet again today to continue that process.

Tuesday's MCOG votes came ahead of Wednesday's regular meeting of the council, where the officers were sworn in.

MCOG officers are elected annually on the first Tuesday of each January and serve one-year terms.