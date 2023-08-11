No clear trial dates for clergy named in sex abuse lawsuits

Parties involved in the lawsuits against the Archdiocese of Agana over clergy sex abuse appeared for the first time in court since the diocese's bankruptcy plan was approved.

On Wednesday morning, Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood held a status conference in the District Court of Guam for the more than 200 survivors of clergy sex abuse to discuss when matters can be set for trial.

Many of the lawsuits were filed against the Archdiocese of Agana, which was approved for bankruptcy and has a plan to compensate victims. Some survivors named other entities in their suits, including the Boy Scouts of America.

According to Post files, the Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan was approved and victims are expected to be paid between $34 million and $45 million in total, which will be drawn from a number of sources, including cash contributions from Catholic schools and parishes, property sales and money received from insurance companies.

As far as cases involving the Boy Scouts, Delia Lujan Wolff, the attorney for many of the survivors, told Tydingco-Gatewood the proceedings can't move forward due to the Boy Scouts being involved in bankruptcy proceedings in Delaware.

Other entities, such as the Capuchin Franciscans and School Sisters of Notre Dame, were under discussion regarding whether they were under the archdiocese's bankruptcy plan.

Former church officials

Tydingco-Gatewood also addressed cases in which former Archbishop Anthony Apuron and former chancellor Adrian Cristobal were named. The judge explained to the parties that if the accused individuals are still alive, they need to be served.

Wolff said there are seven cases in which Apuron is identified as the defendant.

"I would say those cases would be going forward. We still need to take defendant Apuron's deposition," Wolff said, adding that Cristobal, the last she heard, was representing himself in four cases in which he's been named.

According to Post files, both Apuron and Cristobal were stripped of their titles and authority in the Catholic Church over allegations of sexual abuse of children on Guam.

To conclude the hearing, Tydingco-Gatewood ordered the parties to file a scheduling and planning conference report within 21 days before next appearing in court, with the goal being to determine how many cases will be going to trial.