No confirmation of COVID-19 transmissions in schools

While the number of COVID-19 cases reported by the Guam Department of Education has increased, it’s not clear if any of those are a result of in-school transmissions.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez reiterated on Thursday that they’re working with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to ensure students and staff are protected as COVID-19 cases soar.

“I am not sure to what extent DPHSS is able to confirm the source of spread when this particular variant seems to have spread widely and quickly throughout the community in such high numbers. I'm sure DPHSS teams are overwhelmed with the numbers they are seeing today,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez is referring to the omicron variant, which DPHSS officials confirmed is on island based on samples taken in December. Although the severity of symptoms are milder, compared to earlier variants, omicron is more contagious.

New cases

On Friday night, GDOE confirmed 112 students and 14 employees tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, the Joint Information Center reported a preliminary case count of 402 new cases of COVID-19 from 1,159 specimens analyzed on Friday. Additional results are pending analysis and submission from other clinics and will be reported on Monday. Guam has 7,786 cases in active isolation.

Janela Carrera, DPHSS spokesperson, said they met with the GDOE officials recently and while they too acknowledged the increased numbers reported by schools, “we couldn’t say it with absolute certainly that there was … transmission in the school setting.”

She did note that contact tracing for schools is mostly being conducted by GDOE.

On Tuesday, Fernando Esteves, COVID-19 response incident commander, said based on the numbers it still looks like the transmissions are primarily in the community or between groups of families and friends, who then bring it home where it is again transmitted.

Carrera, on Thursday, said the number of new daily cases in the community, which have reached as high as 850, are also reflected in the increasing counts from schools. However, “just like with the delta surge, (the numbers) suggests that it happening within the homes.”

“These students are most likely getting infected because adults in the family are bringing it home from work or outside events. We don’t know that it’s occurring from school,” she said.

School numbers

When the school year began in August, GDOE and Public Health officials said cases reported by GDOE were not a result of transmission within the school setting, instead positive cases were linked to outside community transmission.

Without knowing the source of the spread, GDOE remains cautious.

“Our focus right now at GDOE is on ensuring that we continue to implement our safety precautions, support contact tracing, and ensure that schools are able to continue operations,” Fernandez said.

Public school face-to-face students and employees returned from holiday on Jan. 3, and right off the bat, one positive employee case was reported.

In the days that followed additional cases popped up at GDOE’s doorstep, 2 students tested and 1 employee tested positive on January 5.

The numbers of daily reported cases continued to rise entering two digit numbers for students.

The Guam Daily Post editor Oyaol Ngirairikl contributed to this report.