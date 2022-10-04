No cost home-based business training to be offered in Tamuning this month

Those interested in home-based businesses will have the opportunity to attend two free training sessions this month at the Tamuning community center.

The Tamuning training sessions, sponsored by Guam Unique Merchandise and Art under its program I Bisinun Mami, will be held on Oct. 14 and Oct. 22.

The program is designed to assist in creating or enhancing an existing business operated at home and to help develop endeavors. Tamuning Mayor Louise C. Rivera and Vice Mayor Albert M. Toves helped coordinate the training in their village.

The Guam Economic Development Authority, along with the Administration for Native Americans, funded the program with a mission to visit each village. The program was designed to “create community commerce and networking through the development of Guam-centric cottage industries within Guam’s 19 villages,” according to a release from GUMA.

“I joined because I wanted to learn how to do a business plan and how to better finance and manage my time with my business, specifically to make sure I paid myself correctly. GUMA helped me visualize what I want for my workspace and it made me more adamant about making my product look as beautiful as much as it is useful. I Bisinun Mami gave me the confidence to move forward with my business, as daunting as the idea of managing my time and paying myself was. It taught me to know that my time was worth something,” said participant Clarissa Torres of Nu Humlo’ NaMaisa.

In partnership with the Mayors' Council of Guam, GUMA will be providing free home-based business mentoring, training, and incubation through public and private partnerships. The nonprofit organization will also be working with mayors to develop village directories of businesses in each municipality and will assist in hosting village trade fairs.

The second round of home-based training is planned for 2023 and may group neighboring villages together into one workshop.

Training has been completed in the villages of Dededo, Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Hagåtña, Hågat, Sånta Rita-Sumai, Sinajana, Mangilao, Yigo, Inalåhan, Malesso’, Humåtak, Asan-Maina, Chalan Pago-Ordot, Piti, Yona, Talo’fo’fo’ and Agana Heights.

Since 2013 GUMA has provided entrepreneurial training and mentoring to more than 220 artists, cultural producers, and entrepreneurs and has incubated 32 local businesses. The program is free for participants and is paid for through local and federal grants and the generosity of GUMA donors.

Seating is limited and interested individuals are urged to contact their mayor’s office or GUMA to register. For more information, email info@gumaguam.com, visit www.gumaguam.com or call 671-646-3448.