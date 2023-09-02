No cost increase in new GovGuam health plan; senators still skeptical

More details about the administration’s plan to self-insure the government of Guam’s health plan for fiscal year 2024 are coming to light as lawmakers weigh a three-month stall to the changeover.

Documents released Thursday by the Department of Administration show that health plan beneficiaries won't see an increase in premiums next year. Senators still have lingering questions about the move.

Department of Administration Director Edward Birn and other members of the team that negotiated the move to a self-insured health plan spent Thursday afternoon and Friday morning fielding questions from lawmakers skeptical of whether the changeover will save money for the government or retirees and employees.

Bill 154-37 would delay the changeover by three months, extending the existing government health insurance contract until then and adding a 7% surcharge to help build a reserve fund from which insurance claims could be paid.

Premiums, doctors

Government employees and retirees covered by TakeCare Insurance Co. will see insurance premiums remain the same under the self-insured plan, according to a long-awaited schedule released by the Department of Administration. Calvo's SelectCare customers will see savings ranging from 48% to 96%, according to Birn.

Though TakeCare customers originally were going to see rate increases, plans changed as the rate schedule moved forward, he said.

Adelup has put the potential increased cost to beneficiaries at around 15%, should GovGuam continue paying insurance companies to cover the employee health plan.

A reserve fund surcharge was baked into the new premium, Birn said. He was unaware of where the 7% surcharge floated in Bill 154 had come from and said he had no objection to it being struck from the measure.

But with only one insurance option moving forward, patients may see their selection of doctors impacted, said Sen. Chris Duenas, who suggested it might be in the interest of GovGuam and beneficiaries to take more time to sit down with local health care providers.

Of particular concern are current TakeCare customers who get seen at the FHP Health Center. They're worried the new insurance scheme, administrated by third-party SelectCare, will prevent them from seeing their current doctors.

Birn, an FHP patient himself, said patients will be able to get costs at FHP covered, but they will only see those costs covered up to 70% as the clinic is “out of network” with SelectCare.

“They would be able to go there, except the effective out-of-pocket (payment) would be higher, but we're working on it to try and make sure that isn't the case,” he said.

Birn said administrators at SelectCare were working to get an “in-network” relationship with FHP so that GovGuam customers wouldn't end up with higher out-of-pocket costs. Those who moved over from TakeCare would see more “in-network” options open up, Birn said.

"According to the providers and those that are providing our office with information, they have no capacity to take any new patients," Duenas said. "In fact, they're overloaded themselves. So how does that work?”

Birn said new primary care doctors couldn't be created overnight and that more information would become available as the self-insured health plan moved forward.

Cost containment

Responding to concerns that the government of Guam might be spending more money on self-insurance, Birn said: “Our estimate is – and that comes from our actuaries – is that had we not done this, the government share of premiums would have gone up between 12% to 14%. These (costs) go up by somewhere around under 10%.”

Self-insurance had been floated for GovGuam as an option as far back as 2007 and was nothing new, he said.

Appropriations chair Sen. Joe San Agustin asked whether it made any sense to delay the move to self-insurance by three months.

“To me, a delay in a cost-saving process doesn't make sense, because you're losing three months' opportunity to save costs,” Birn said. "So I think everyone should very carefully assess what the benefits and damage might be of delaying it three months."

Rules and regulations

Speaker Therese Terlaje questioned whether any new rules and regulations for how insurance claims were approved or denied were laid out, raising concern that under a self-insured health plan, the governor could potentially step in and approve the payout of claims for any reason.

“I mean, the governor is the governor,” Birn said. "So, basically, I think she could step in on anything anywhere."

An appeals process for claims was laid out under third-party administrator SelectCare, subject to national regulations. Appeals would be handled through that process.

Terlaje said she believed GovGuam should iron out regulations for the new self-insurance plan.

"We don't want politics in our health care system, at least in our health care insurance.”