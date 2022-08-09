No current plans for rate increase amid higher post closure cost for Ordot

Neither the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency nor the Guam Solid Waste Authority are willing to accept $56 million as the final post-closure cost for the former Ordot dump, according to GSWA Chairman Andrew Gayle.

"The costs are still being finalized as both the U.S. EPA and GSWA are not willing to accept $56 million as the final cost. The judge has ordered all the parties to review all the options and will have another hearing on Nov. 18," Gayle told The Guam Daily Post.

The $56 million is more than double an earlier estimate of $27 million, but with the additional hearing and options to consider first, there are no plans to adjust rates based on the higher post-closure cost at this point.

"GSWA currently pays $2 million per year into a restricted reserve fund to cover the current and future expenses at Ordot. We’d like to make sure that’s the maximum annual impact as we work to reduce the costs at Ordot," Gayle said.

The increase in expenses was said to cover the remaining 24 years of operations for the post-closure of the dump, but the change in the price tag could mean delays in the solid waste agency taking over completely.

The government of Guam's solid waste operations have been under federal receivership since 2008.

The federal government sued GovGuam to force the closure of Ordot dump over environmental concerns and the construction of the Layon landfill, under receivership.

Gershman, Brickner & Bratton was appointed by the federal court to serve as the receiver. The court ordered a partial end to the receivership in 2019, but a complete transition out of receivership has yet to be reached.

The District Court of Guam wants assurances that funding, longer-term upkeep and monitoring of the former dump do not get neglected.

According to discussions during a recent status update with the court, a major component of the higher cost is leachate volume. Leachate is said to have increased over time, when it should have decreased.

GBB had presented several proposals that could assist GovGuam with the sudden substantial increase in cost.