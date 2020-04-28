No daily briefing with the governor today

The Governor’s office will not be hosting a briefing this afternoon.

According to a message from Adelup, the “governor will be in a series of recovery meetings today.”

On Monday, the governor announced the end of the road closures. The administration is also creating a plan to reopen the government and the island’s economy through various phases.

Meanwhile, a series of COVID-19 tests will be held this week for all residents with symptoms beginning today.

• Tuesday: Dededo and Yigo residents at the Astumbo Gym from 3-6 p.m.

• Wednesday: All residents with symptoms throughout the island can get tested at the Astumbo Gym from 3-6 p.m.

• Thursday: Central residents at Mangilao Senior Citizens Center from 3-6 p.m.

• Friday: Southern residents at Agat Senior Citizens Center from 1-4 p.m.

DPHSS is conducting the testing at no cost to participants, according to the Joint Information Center. Residents are asked to bring their ID.