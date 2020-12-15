No date yet for governor's decision on schools

While the governor has announced the easing of certain COVID-19 restrictions due to gains in the public health situation, there's no word on when the governor will decide to authorize school openings.

The authorization is needed to implement any reopening plans for both public and private schools. While Guam waits for the governor's decision, Adelup previously stated that it is optimistic about schools opening next year and is planning for it.

The largest education institution on island, the Guam Department of Education, is developing reopening plans for potentially returning to face-to-face instruction in January 2021. The department's recommendation to the Guam Education Board won't come until Dec. 22, but the board is slated for a regular meeting and update briefing Tuesday.

Whether GDOE opens schools for face-to-face will also depend on the department's risk assessment, as the governor's authorization would only allow for opening and won't force schools to open.

Guam's COVID-19 Area Risk Score has remained below the ideal score of 5 for two weeks, a factor in the governor's decision to ease some restrictions. The latest CAR Score is 1.3.

While not a one-to-one comparison, the GDOE risk assessment does consider the same data as the CAR Score. As of last week, the 14-day positivity rate and number of new cases in 14-days - key elements of the GDOE risk assessment - both fell below the "highest risk" indication of spreading COVID-19 within schools.

While the 14-day number of new cases, about 180, still presented a "higher risk" of spread, the positivity rate fell even lower from the week prior, now showing a "lower risk" of spread.