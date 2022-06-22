Defendant Charity Alex will head to trial in the Superior Court of Guam this year after no plea deal was reached with the government.

Alex is accused in the January 2019 head-on collision on Airport Road that claimed the life of 78-year-old Yun Sik Park.

She appeared before Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Wednesday.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

It was said in the hearing that no plea agreement was reached.

The court set trial to begin in either August or September.

The family of Park previously expressed outrage after hearing that the prosecution offered a lenient deal, Post files state.

Alex, who faces charges of vehicular homicide, is scheduled back in court on July 5.

Crash

Park, who was the owner and heavy equipment operator of You Dong Equipment Rental, was headed home from church on Jan. 6, 2019, when the crash occurred.

Park died about six days later.

Alex told police she had been up extra early to drop her friend off to work at Kmart and attend Bible study. She said she was on her way home and must have blacked out because the next thing she recalled was being in the hospital, court documents state.

Alex assumed she was just really tired and fell asleep while driving, documents state.