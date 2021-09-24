No decision on 160-plus requests for vaccine exemption ahead of today's GovGuam deadline

More than 160 requests for COVID-19 vaccination exemption for medical or religious reasons have been submitted, but the Department of Public Health and Social Services has not granted any approval ahead of today's full vaccination deadline for GovGuam executive branch employees. Workers who are not vaccinated must start getting tested weekly.

Meanwhile, Sen. Frank Blas Jr.'s request for Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to delay the implementation of the vaccine mandate for GovGuam and the private sector has gone unanswered.

Unvaccinated GovGuam executive branch employees are still required to undergo weekly testing while waiting for a decision on their exemption request, said DPHSS spokesperson Janela Carrera.

"We have not approved any requests yet as the forms are still pending approval," Carrera told The Guam Daily Post.

The Office of the Attorney General reviewed the vaccine exemption form and sent it back to DPHSS with recommended changes. DPHSS is working on the final version of the form, Carrera said.

Carrera said the requests may still have to go through review and approval by the DPHSS chief medical officer. It was only on Thursday afternoon that DPHSS announced the appointment of Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero as interim chief medical officer.

DPHSS received 110 to 115 requests for vaccine exemption for religious reasons, and 55 to 60 exemption requests for medical reasons, Carrera said. No other data was available as of press time.

Of 5,223 executive branch employees, 89% or 4,664 have so far been fully vaccinated, Carrera said.

Additional employees have received the first vaccine dose. These numbers do not include those with the Guam Department of Education.

A DPHSS guidance memo on vaccine exemptions issued earlier this week stated that:

• Employees may continue to work while waiting for issuance of a DPHSS exemption.

• Employees who receive a medical or religious exemption shall be required to undergo a COVID-19 test weekly.

Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association President Mary Rhodes on Thursday said the vaccine mandate should be "reconsidered" altogether since restaurants and other covered establishments didn't agree with it in the first place.

Despite their objection to the vaccine mandate, GHRA and the American Medical Center have been providing testing options for unvaccinated employees, including hosting a rapid testing site Wednesday afternoon at Hyatt Regency Guam.

The GHRA/AMC rapid testing sites are outside of what DPHSS has been providing at Tiyan and its community health centers. Some private sector employers and GovGuam agencies have also set up testing for their own employees.

'Delay implementation'

On the eve of the Sept. 24 deadline for most GovGuam employees to get fully vaccinated or to get tested weekly, Sen. Frank Blas Jr. wrote to the governor, seeking a delay in the implementation of the vaccine mandates in order to give more time to address "valid concerns."

If an unvaccinated employee does not get tested weekly for COVID-19, that employee could face disciplinary action. The governor said the vaccine mandate would help promote vaccination and help curb COVID-19.

The senator said regardless of the legality surrounding the mandatory vaccination, "the community has valid concerns and fears about who will lose their jobs if they do not take the vaccine."

"Issues of particular concern are from pregnant women and those with existing medical conditions or religious objections. Furthermore, there seems to be confusion with how the mandate will be enforced that may result in consequential discriminatory actions," Blas wrote.

Employees of restaurants, bars, museums, gyms, movie theaters, boat cruises and other covered establishments have until Sept. 27 to get fully vaccinated or they must also get tested every week.

The same mandate requires proof of vaccination to dine inside restaurants or enter bars and other covered establishments.

Rhodes echoed the senator's concern about the enforcement of the mandate.

Testing sites

Unvaccinated public and private sector employees have testing options.

Rhodes said based on a GHRA survey, there were 305 individuals "who need to test weekly," but that's based only on the response of 139 companies.

Most of the 305 individuals said they'd go to the DPHSS testing sites. At the Tiyan site, getting tested sometimes takes one to four hours, depending on the volume of cars lining up. This site operates from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday to Saturday.

Rhodes said the government has to have consistent testing sites and longer testing hours, in order for employees and employers to comply with the mandate.

Stormy weather, for example, caused testing to be canceled at the Tiyan site at least on Wednesday, resulting in walk-in clients proceeding to the GHRA/AMC rapid testing site that was not intended for that purpose but only for those needing weekly testing.

Nevertheless, GHRA and AMC accommodated the walk-in clients, and adjusted their procedures by having drive-thru testing.

Meanwhile, Rhodes is inviting companies to a DPHSS Laboratory training session on the use of the Abbot BinaxNow and/or ID NOW for COVID-19 testing.

The training is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, but interested companies need to submit a letter of intent prior to that.