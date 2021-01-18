While the Department of Revenue and Taxation has been in discussion with federal authorities over the next round of Economic Impact Payment funds stemming from the latest federally enacted COVID-19 relief measure, the secretary of the U.S. Department of the Treasury has not signed off on Guam's implementation plan.

The governor has said the government hopes to get the funds by the end of this month or in early February. Rev and Tax Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu has said her agency anticipates more than $100 million for the EIP payments.

"We do not have a definite date for this as it is dependent upon our discussions with the IRS and the U.S. Treasury, however, we are working to ensure that we are ready to process payments as soon as possible," Rev and Tax stated this week.

The $900 billion COVID-19 relief measure from Congress promised $600 in economic impact checks to eligible taxpayers, $1,200 to joint filers and an additional $600 per qualifying child.

But just as with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, this new round of EIP excludes adult dependents. Guam remedied that exclusion the first time through the Ayuda I Mangafa Help for Families Program, a local measure that prioritized the use of state COVID-19 relief funding made available through the CARES Act. But the latest relief measure also doesn't include new direct funding for state and local governments.

These issues might be rectified with the newly unveiled $1.9 trillion proposal from President-elect Joe Biden. His plan would add another $1,400 per person to the EIP, according to The Washington Post.

Biden would also expand eligibility for stimulus payments to families where one parent is an immigrant, as well as to adult children claimed as dependents on their parents' tax returns.

Both categories were excluded in the last relief packages due to GOP opposition and about 13.5 million adult dependents were excluded from the checks as a result, including millions of disabled people, according to The Washington Post. The Biden measure also includes emergency funding to state, local and tribal governments.