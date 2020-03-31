No details yet on temporary homeless shelter

With the growing number of COVID-19 cases on Guam now including two homeless individuals, details remain scarce on a short-term shelter for the homeless, something Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero mentioned during a press briefing on March 26.

"We are actively looking at shelter options that are rapidly deployable and cost-effective," Leon Guerrero said at the time.

There are 873 homeless persons on Guam based on preliminary results from the 2019 Point-in-Time count. The latest case profiles for COVID-19 positive patients don't specify whether the homeless individuals last resided in the north, central or south of Guam. Adelup has not specified that either.

Most homeless live in the northern villages, but there is still a significant population in the central villages, including in Hagåtña, where the Ministry to the Homeless Soup Kitchen continues to provide meal services. In line with social distancing practices, clients can no longer dine in and are instructed to line up at least 6 feet apart outside the facility, according to the Archdiocese of Agana.

The Guma San Jose Homeless Shelter under the Catholic Social Service is out of room.

Deputy Director Paula Perez told The Guam Daily Post last week that, while the shelter remains open, they are not accepting new clients. The shelter is at capacity with about 15 families residing.

Most homeless live unsheltered, meaning they live in inadequate facilities. These include street homeless, but also include people living in structures with missing walls or windows.

In addition to the normal beds, the shelter does have an emergency overnight bed but can't lend it out at this time either.

"That would mean there's interaction with the population that's already there, and we're trying to minimize their exposure," Perez said.

Denying individuals is always difficult, she added.

"As long as the executive order is in place, we're not allowed to take in new clients. Check with us daily. Our executive management is always working on different scenarios, on different ways that we can address the different things we are seeing ... things are constantly changing," Perez said.

At the shelter, existing clients are concerned about the pandemic, she added. Staff hold regular meetings with clients to reinforce hygiene and talk about the latest COVID-19 updates, as well as social distancing, which is admittedly difficult at the shelter, according to Perez.