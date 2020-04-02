Over the next 12 to 24 hours Navy officials will be moving a percentage of sailors from the U.S.S Theodore Roosevelt to Tumon hotels.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero reiterated assurances that her decision wasn’t made in haste and was made with the safety of the local people and also compassion for the sailors in mind.

Both the governor and Rear Admiral John Menoni said no sailors will be allowed off base unless they’ve tested negative for COVID-19.

It’s been noted, however, that some people who initially tested negative for the virus can test positive days later.

In response to a question posed by media along those lines, Menoni said: “That’s the $64 million question.”

He said anyone caught not following procedures will be dealt with accordingly.

“I can’t predict the future,” he said, adding, “There is nobody who is going to violate an order on my watch and get away with it.”

Menoni said the sailors must remain in their assigned rooms for the duration of the mandatory 14-day quarantine period “by lawful order of their military command and in full support of the governor’s executive order.”

“Military leadership will be present throughout the lodging to ensure sailors adhere to quarantine protocols and remain in their rooms,” he said. “This will be an entirely military run operation with no direct contact between the TR sailors and their hotel staff.”

Menoni said by getting more sailors off the ship, they are able to implement social distancing on board with the remaining crew members required to maintain the ship.

Menoni also thanked the people of Guam for supporting the sailors.

“The Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group, Joint Region Marianas and your Navy are extremely thankful of the overwhelming support to the people of Guam in our fight against COVID-19,” he said.

Public safety

For local residents people, one large community concern is public safety.

In the past week, residents have voiced concerns that crime is increasing as jobs are lost or working hours are reduced and desperation grows.

The governor said the administration has taken an inventory of their law enforcement and have called on the resources of the Judiciary of Guam’s marshals, the Guam International Airport Authority’s police, as well as Guam Customs and Quarantine officers.

She said they’ve also deployed Guam National Guard to augment the Guam Police Department’s force.

“We want to make sure that we have a big presence in the community with our patrol officers so we are supporting them with our law enforcement officers from other agencies,” the governor said.