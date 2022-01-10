From bread to eggs, pork and seafood, the prices of everyday Guam household food items have gone up by nearly 9% in just a year.

But there's even more pain at the pump, because the price of motor fuel increased by nearly 30%, based on Guam's latest consumer price index as of the third quarter of calendar year 2021.

Guam motorists are paying about $4.89 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, an increase of $1.61 from what they were paying in early May 2020.

During that period, Guam's minimum wage increased by $1 an hour, and the federal government pumped billions of dollars into Guam for COVID-19 pandemic response and recovery.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and senators said there are no easy fixes for Guam's high cost of living and that most factors leading to this are beyond Guam's control, but they said they have been doing what they can and will keep trying.

The price of fuel, they said, is dictated by external forces. High costs of fuel lead to high costs of power, water, food and everything else that needs to be transported to Guam, officials said.

The governor's goal, she said, is to increase Guam's quality of life while reducing the cost of living by investing sustainably in key areas "that will unburden our people and establish a promising rebound."

Among other things, the governor has allocated some $45 million in American Rescue Plan funds to prevent an increase in power and water rates and freeze port tariffs to secure the cost of shipping goods to Guam, she said.

Residents have nevertheless seen increases in their power and water rates even during the pandemic.

The governor also has allocated $12 million in ARP funds for universal trash collection, to cover trash disposal for the entire community.

Other efforts include getting more solar power and sustainable energy initiatives off the ground, including investing in solar and electric vehicles.

Amid the challenges brought by COVID-19, the governor said she has heard how residents have adapted their lives to the pandemic.

"Our people are rebuilding their businesses, enriching their physical and mental health, and raising their families with love and care. Not a day goes by without the stakes of this pandemic on my mind, but seeing our people grow from the pain of the last few years is simply inspiring," the governor told The Guam Daily Post.

Of the 15 members of the Legislature, 12 shared the policies they will push forward in 2022 to address Guam's high cost of living. Their responses were edited for length.

Speaker Therese Terlaje

Continue to press for prioritization of ARP and federal infrastructure funds for CHamoru Land Trust Commission utilities to avert utility rate increases, and to expand water and wastewater connections in undeveloped areas to increase livable housing and for economic expansion.

Pursue more opportunities for infrastructure funding, such as the leasing of submerged lands at a fair value, which was passed in 2021.

Leverage ARP and federal infrastructure funds for village street repairs, so that Guam may be able to decrease the liquid fuels tax and overall gas prices.

Pursue maximum Medicaid funding, which is critical to avert increased health care costs.

Continue to urge passage of the measures in Congress that would recognize the people of Guam who were exposed to radiation from nuclear testing, as well as veterans who have served on Guam who were exposed to Agent Orange and toxins related to the U.S. military's open-air burn pit activity. These bills, if passed, would greatly improve the lives of those with cancer, diabetes and other illnesses, and provide better screening and access to health care for all, she said.

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes

Focus on working to secure in-state tuition for Guam sons and daughters at nearly 200 colleges and universities nationwide.

Continue working with the administration and Department of Defense partners to secure a steady state of skilled labor approvals and maintain focus on local manpower development, to address the cost of new housing construction.

Drafted a policy that would make it cheaper to transport goods and groceries to stores, potentially cutting or averting price hikes for all.

Sen. Tony Ada

Introduced a bill that would allow the construction of accessory dwelling units on residential property. Such units are often referred to as granny flats and in-law suites that could be used for multigenerational living by married children who are saving to buy their own home, elderly parents who would have the comfort of family living on the same property, or other uses.

Sen. Frank Blas Jr.

Continue to explore and advocate ways to reduce the cost of government and encourage business development and growth.

Create and support policies that can help to reduce costs that can be controlled by legislation to lessen the cost passed on to the consumer.

Continue to push for federal fund distribution to needy families and businesses as opposed to funding nonpandemic operations and infrastructure.

Sen. Joanne Brown

Continued support for reducing the business privilege tax. She said the Legislature needs to work in tandem with the business community to reduce the BPT with the expectation that the business community will in turn reduce the direct cost to island consumers.

Sen. Chris Duenas

Work toward opening the island's economy.

Introduced and supported initiatives authorizing the governor to transfer millions to offset utility costs, help encourage the creation of small businesses, and create jobs in the private sector through a grant program for pandemic-displaced workers.

Work to reduce the prices at the pump by repealing the liquid fuels tax increase that was enacted into law a few years back.

Sen. James Moylan

Continue push for expanding the weights and measures of large trucks, which ultimately impacts the cost of goods.

Introduced a bill seeking to help reduce the costs of either the construction of new homes or rentals, by providing incentives that must be passed on to the end consumer.

Will continue to pursue a reduction of the BPT, as the hidden levy does affect the cost of goods.

Sen. Clynton Ridgell

Focus remains on Guam's self-sustainability, including the use of renewable energy to lower the cost of power, as well as water and wastewater services.

Focusing on "Making Guam Green with Agriculture," including allowing people to do backyard aquaculture and poultry raising, enabling them to produce their own food.

Lower some of the costs of connecting utilities to help lower the cost of building affordable housing. He introduced a bill seeking to fund the system development charge for first-time homeowners.

Sen. Amanda Shelton

Continue to build on the progress made to address the high cost of living on Guam, including ensuring the success of the Local Employers' Assistance Program, or LEAP, Act.

Focus on the master report for policy recommendations in 2022 after the first meeting of the Senior Citizens Housing Task Force in 2021 to address the housing needs of the manåmko'.

Sen. Telo Taitague

Besides working on bills to help augment the needs of low- to moderate-income families, will continue to work on policies to put a stop to runaway spending in government.

Will continue to push transparency, accountability and fiscal responsibility.

Sen. Jose Terlaje

Expand the public transit system to make it more convenient and accessible for all. He introduced a bill to transfer land to the Guam Regional Transit Authority for a Park and Ride facility funded by a federal grant, which would also provide dozens of new electric buses for Guam.

Support bills to reduce power bills for ratepayers by refinancing GPA debt at a lower interest rate and replacing aging infrastructure.

Sen. Mary Torres