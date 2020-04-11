People who lost their jobs, were furloughed or took pay cuts because of the coronavirus pandemic can still apply for federal unemployment aid of $600 to $930 a week, even if they're unable to get a certification letter from their employer.

But this requirement is not waived, necessarily, according to the Guam Department of Labor.

For ease of initial application processing, "any notice" from the employer is helpful, the department said, in response to questions from The Guam Daily Post.

"Emails, pictures of handwritten letters or formal certifications all help. Whatever can be obtained through electronic means is helpful," Labor officials said.

If unemployed workers cannot contact employers, then further guidance will be given once the program specifics are finalized.

"Applicants should not worry that their applications will be rejected for this reason. Other methods will be used by the government if applicants cannot contact their employers. The most important thing at this time is to follow the social distancing mandates and stay safe," Labor said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Friday said the pandemic unemployment checks will help the unemployed "get through this crisis," for "up to 39 weeks."

The certification letter from the employer is just one of the documents that Labor is asking each unemployed worker to prepare while waiting for the application process to begin.

The others are valid photo ID, passport, copies of the latest paycheck stubs and Social Security number.

For people who don't have an employer certification and copy of their latest paycheck stub, Labor said it is working with the U.S. Department of Labor to see if the department will accept self-certification.

"For now, as long as the verification has the employer's name, company name, a phone number and we can validate it later on, I will accept it," Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola said on Friday.

There will eventually be an audit, he said.

"As long as the information you provide checks out, you should be fine. But again, don't make unnecessary trips to track these things down. Follow the social distancing mandates and stay safe," Dell'Isola said.

Other readers' questions answered:

Question: Can applicants present a Real ID instead of a passport?

Can applicants present a Real ID instead of a passport? Answer: Yes

Q: How many paycheck stubs are required?

How many paycheck stubs are required? A: Try to collect as many as possible, especially if hours were reduced. That will make it easier to verify the reduced income.

Q: When can people start applying?

When can people start applying? A: No schedule is set yet. Guam is waiting for U.S. Labor's approval of the draft application process.

Q: Once the process is approved, where and how can people apply?

Once the process is approved, where and how can people apply? A: Guam Labor is working to make the application online, but will have methods for those who don't have access to the internet or computers.

Q: Will there be an option for people who don't have internet or computer access, and where can they pick up paper applications?

Will there be an option for people who don't have internet or computer access, and where can they pick up paper applications? A: Guam Labor is looking into ways it can distribute paper applications ready at locations that are deemed essential, such as grocery stores and gas stations.

The department will be releasing more information about the application process once it becomes available. For now, the department is advising people to follow quarantine and social distancing mandates.

Early forecasts are showing anywhere from 30,000 to 40,000 eventual pandemic unemployment assistance claimants, including those in Guam's hotel and restaurant industries.