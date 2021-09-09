Staff and management of a Harmon restaurant huddled around a lone public health inspector Wednesday, as it was being checked for compliance with recent mandates to verify their customers’ COVID-19 vaccine status.

After about 15 minutes checking log-in sheets, government permits and kitchen conditions, all breathed a sigh of relief when it was announced the restaurant passed inspection.

The owner of the establishment asked The Guam Daily Post not to name it because it has received harassing phone calls about its choice to require a vaccine card for customers to dine indoors. Customers who do not want to produce proof of their vaccination status are still being allowed by the restaurant to place to-go orders.

“Right now it’s just a good opportunity to build that rapport with the businesses, educate them and provide guidance. A lot of them are very accepting. They’re willing to cooperate when they get more information,” Remiliza Oriondo, the environmental public health officer who conducted the restaurant’s inspection said.

Enforcement of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s customer vaccine mandate began Monday, although establishments covered by new guidelines, like restaurants, bars and gyms, were asked to begin verifying patrons have received at least one dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine weeks ago. Due to new restrictions established through executive orders, compliance inspections have increased, including on evenings, weekends and holidays.

“If there are establishments that refuse to comply, our duty as inspectors, as public health officers, is to make sure that we enforce the regulations – and that would be through a citation,” she said.

The governor has said violators face fines, from $100 for the first, $250 for the second, and $1,000 for the third offense for each individual who violates pandemic restrictions. For businesses and nonprofit organizations, fines start at $1,000 for the first offense, $2,500 for the second violation and $10,000 for the third time, according to the governor.

Oriondo told the Post although violations of COVID-19 restrictions have been observed since enforcement began Monday, no fines have been assessed so far. All violations were addressed during the inspections, she said, like replacing self-attestation forms with an official, government log.

Information shared by the Department of Public Health and Social Services shows about 20 inspections conducted since enforcement of the vaccine verification began, including one for a private wedding function and one for a retail store that isn’t considered a “health-regulated establishment.”

“When we go into businesses, a lot of them are still unsure with what’s required. We see employees and managers trying to correct (violations) on site. A lot of these businesses want to assure customers that they’re doing everything they can to continue to offer dine-in, indoor services,” she said. “The intention of these inspections isn’t necessarily to cite, or to point fingers at someone who’s at fault. It’s to help the community stay safe, while continuing to enjoy the benefits establishments provide.”

How to handle customers who want to attest, without proof they have received a COVID-19 vaccine is a common topic of discussion, Oriondo said.

For instance, businesses are being advised they can utilize the official self-attestation form for a limited number of customers, like patrons who previously showed a vaccine card, but forgot it in a future visit to a bar. Some companies have chosen to not accept a customer’s self-attestation because it isn’t feasible to maintain the government record as required by DPHSS guidance, or because they are unsure of how to avoid non-compliance fines if they do.

About 10% of establishments inspected by Oriondo have decided to use the self-attestation form after discussing the ins and outs with her, she said.

Residents with questions can call the DPHSS Division of Environmental Health at (671) 300-9579.