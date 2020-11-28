No fines issued on Thanksgiving

No fines or citations for violating pandemic directives were issued Thanksgiving Day, despite the rules taking effect that day, according to spokespeople at the Department of Public Health and Social Services and the Guam Police Department.

Adelup spokeswoman Krystal Paco-San Agustin said there was one complaint received, but it was determined unfounded.

Fines coming into effect on Thanksgiving Day was a coincidence, as the DPHSS was working with the Traffic Court at the Judiciary of Guam to ensure a process was in place to address fines, according to Public Health spokeswoman Janela Carrera.

Anyone who wants to challenge or pay the citations can go through the Traffic Division of the Superior Court of Guam.

Public Health expects businesses to enforce mask-wearing, 6-foot social distancing and temperature checks, and implement frequent sanitation. Certain businesses are subject to specific restrictions, such as outdoor dining only for restaurants, and a limit on the number of people allowed in a business establishment depending on the space available.

Individuals who violate the directives could be fined the following: $100 for the first offense; $250 for the second offense and $1,000 for the third or subsequent offenses.

The fines will be applied to individuals who violate rules regarding: congregation or social gatherings; social distancing and the wearing of masks when congregating with persons who are not from the same household; or any restrictions on the use of public parks or beaches, and on organized or contact sports.

Businesses and nonprofit organizations found in violation of directives, which include submitting a mitigation plan and limiting authorized operations and occupancy, can be fined: $1,000 for the first offense; $2,500 for the second offense; and $10,000 for the third or subsequent offenses.