No funding for satellite Customs facility, director seeks inclusion in next budget

It appears that there is no funding available to construct a satellite inspection, holding and secure sterile facility for the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, at least at this point using money from the government of Guam's General Fund.

Bill 218-36, introduced in October last year by Sen. James Moylan, proposes to use $15 million from the General Fund to build the facility.

Key to combatting illegal drugs, invasive species

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"A functioning facility would provide many benefits for the island, inclusive of addressing the plague caused by invasive species towards Guam’s economy and ecological system, along with taking the additional steps in tackling a drug epidemic which is adversely impacting many residents. A functioning facility should also be able to house an X-Ray scanning portal which would be able to scan containers and large bulk cargo to search for illegal substances," Bill 218 states.

However, the fiscal note for the bill indicates that the fund for fiscal year 2021 could end up with a negative $20 million balance if Bill 218 is enacted along with another measure intended to help pandemic-stricken businesses, and other factors.

The September General Fund financial report indicated that the fund collected $62 million above projections for the fiscal year. Bill 218 makes note of the excess and states that, once other obligations are taken into account, there would still be $17 million from the fiscal 2021 surplus available to address other community needs.

But the fiscal note states that while the General Fund collected in excess of projections, special revenue funds fell about $20 million short of budget for fiscal 2021, which the General Fund would need to cover if the relevant departments had spent their appropriations.

Moreover, the fiscal 2022 budget act appropriates $20 million from fiscal 2021 revenues for the payment of tax refunds. Beyond that, the General Fund also has a $1.5 million cumulative deficit left to address.

Further competing with Bill 218 was Bill 214-36, the measure that would appropriate a $25 million share for the Local Employers' Assistance Program.

Bill 214 is now Public Law 36-65, and the fiscal note for Bill 218 stated that should both Bill 214 and 218 be enacted into law, "the result will be an approximate balance of negative $20 million in unobligated (General Fund) revenues at the end of fiscal 2021."

$10M for war reparations also being sought

While not part of the note, the governor is also now seeking a $10 million appropriation to pay out a new round of war claims.

This fiscal note was submitted in November 2021, a little more than a month into fiscal 2022.

Guam is now a couple of months into fiscal 2022 and the latest available General Fund report states that the fund is projecting to end $19 million above budget for the year, but this is still a projection.

Sen. Telo Taitague made note of the fiscal analysis during a public hearing on Bill 218 last week.

While she said she supported the bill's intent, and appreciated efforts to find other funding sources, Taitague said "the reality" is there's no General Fund funding for it at this time.

SUBHEAD

Customs hoping for funding next year

Guam Customs and Quarantine Director Ignacio Peredo asked lawmakers to include Bill 218's provisions in the fiscal 2023 budget bill after considering its fiscal note.

He also stated that his agency has submitted a grant request to the Guam State Clearinghouse to try and identify a funding source, has looked at technical grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and has met with the Guam Economic Development Authority for assistance with funding options.

"They have mentioned several items that we can work with, such as leaseback financing, to include bond financing, but this has all been forwarded to the (governor's office) for discussion at this point in time," Peredo said.

Guam Customs and Quarantine was provided with four acres in Piti to construct the satellite facility. The land parcel would revert to the Port Authority of Guam if no facility is built within three years of enactment. An extension was granted through Public Law 36-12, but this is ineffective without funding to proceed with plans to construct the satellite facility, according to Bill 218.