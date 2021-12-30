No funds for local unemployment program

As Guam enters year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with federal relief funds drying up, plans to establish a local unemployment insurance program haven't moved forward due to lack of funding.

David Dell'Isola, director of the Guam Department of Labor, said it could take three to five years to develop a hybrid unemployment insurance program, which will be customized for Guam's unique economy, once funding is identified to get things moving.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Dell'Isola, along with the governor, is looking to secure a grant to fund a study to develop this hybrid program.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is still trying to find out whether her administration can use federal pandemic funds to establish a local unemployment program.

"I can’t comment about it right now because I don't know if I can do that, but certainly we will look into it," she told reporters on Tuesday.

There's no more funding available from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act, and American Rescue Plan funds have already been committed, the governor's director of communications, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, said on Wednesday.

In the meantime, GovGuam rolled out a $50 million Local Employers' Assistance Program, or LEAP, which has a loan forgiveness clause if at least 60% of the loan amount was used for payroll and employee benefits.

As of Tuesday, some 700 businesses have already applied for LEAP, based on the latest data from the Guam Economic Development Authority.

"I would love to establish an unemployment program, that's very key to me. I am gonna work hard to get that to happen, but it doesn't happen overnight so what I'm doing also is to help keep people employed and help people get employed," the governor said, referring to LEAP.

Her administration said it's a long-term goal. The governor is up for reelection in 2022.

Other efforts

In her March 2021 State of the Island Address, the governor said Guam would fund an unemployment trust, which should be able to collect sufficient funds to cover claims, by securing no-interest federal loans, offset entirely by amounts owed to Guam in Compact Impact debt. There's no update on this yet.

Del. Michael San Nicolas also has yet to share updates on his efforts to get an unemployment program established for Guam.

Moreover, a local bipartisan bill introduced in January to help fund the unemployment trust has not seen the light of day.

That's because the trust funding is from a portion of the business privilege tax that's rolled back to 4.5% and then to 4%. The governor has remained firm on keeping the BPT at 5%.

Prior to the pandemic, Guam did not have an unemployment program.

Unlike other jurisdictions in the mainland, GDOL had to create the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for Guam to flow federal help into the hands of residents who suddenly lost their jobs or had smaller paychecks.

Guam's pandemic-impacted workers received more than $808 million in PUA, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and Lost Wages Assistance.

More than $23 million of $30 million considered PUA overpayments has yet to be paid back, Dell'Isola said.

Because Guam does not have an existing unemployment insurance program besides PUA, which has an administrative closeout in June, those who were overpaid need to pay those amounts back.

In the mainland, those overpayments could be offset from their future benefits.