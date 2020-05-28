At 65, Edward Terlaje didn't think the day would come when he would need to use Instagram for the first time.

For someone who's been involved in political campaigns and community outreach for decades, Terlaje is used to shaking people's hand, looking them in the eye, giving them a hug, going to their homes, and personally talking to them.

But social distancing and a ban on congregating because of the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown out the window the most personal touches during a political campaign season.

"No barbecues, no gatherings," he said. "It's tough."

Terlaje is one of six candidates vying to become Yona's new mayor in a May 30 special election.

"We use the phones and social media. I didn't think I will be using Instagram and Facebook, but we have to be creative," he told The Guam Daily Post.

Whoever wins in the special election will fill the vacancy left by former Yona Mayor Jesse M. Blas, who resigned on Jan. 30 amid bribery and extortion charges. He pleaded guilty to extortion and is awaiting sentencing.

Terlaje, a retired federal fire chief with 33 years of service, was Blas' campaign manager in the 2016 elections. He's also the younger brother of Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje, a former three-term mayor of Yona.

Cedric Diaz, also a candidate for Yona mayor, said he and his campaign team were gearing up to install campaign signs and do more house visits around Yona in mid-March, but the governor's declaration of a state of emergency halted nearly everything they planned on doing.

"We don't want to be the campaign team out there during an emergency order. We have been complying with the governor's order," Diaz, 38, said. "This pandemic put a bit of a hindrance on our campaign but we have to reach out to people some other ways."

So Diaz has been calling people on the phone to encourage them to vote during the special election.

"Luckily, we live in the age of social media. But the thing we need to work on more is personally calling people on the phone and send flyers through Facebook," according to Diaz, a businessman and educator. He's also done roadside waving.

Roque Eustaquio, 71, opted to mail some 1,200 copies of his trifold mayoral platform when the pandemic hit, because personally handing copies of them during house visits was no longer a possibility.

"I started house visits before the pandemic. I'd say I covered 55% to 60% of residents. But when the pandemic hit, I had to think about other ways to reach out to voters without jeopardizing the health of anyone, including myself," the retired Guam Department of Education teacher and retired Air Force reservist said.

Besides safety and security, Eustaquio proposes an annual mayoral community address, a traditional community bulletin board, and establishment of a Yona museum and a "Tuesday tour of Yona."

Ron McNinch, an associate professor of public administration at the University of Guam, said the lack of social contact may give those in office or others who are well known to the public an advantage.

"The key point is, do members of the public feel as if they know the person? Many potential candidates may have built up political capital over the years," McNinch said.

Another Yona mayor candidate, Franklin Hiton, said he and his campaign team have been laying low since the COVID-19 declaration of emergency, but he's hoping Yona residents will remember all the work he's done, including leading a petition last year to recall Blas when no one else wanted to do it.

"It's now up to the people to decide the kind of leadership they want for Yona," Hiton, 64, said. "There are no handshakes and no house visits, but we are looking for ways to reach out."

During the lockdown, he said, he helped distribute food donated by residents so they can get to the hands of the people who need the help most.

Hiton's wife has been using Facebook to remind people to vote and to vote for him. Days before the special election, he said, he will do roadside waving by himself.

"Had the Legislature done its job, Yona won't be in this situation. They introduced bills but they didn't go that far. The former mayor pled guilty," Hiton said.

Bill Quenga, also a Yona mayoral candidate, said the pandemic has made him and his campaign team use phone calls, phone chats, and other social media more than he ever imagined.

"I appreciate my team observing the governor's (social distancing) guidelines so we're not out there campaigning but we are on Facebook and on the phone. I've just learned how to use Zoom also. It's a different campaigning," Quenga, 49, said.

Prior to the pandemic, he and his supporters did roadside waving. Quenga, a heavy equipment operator, is a longtime baseball player.

Ethan Camacho, the youngest candidate at 21, didn't return calls for comment.

Most of the candidates were able to put up their billboards and other campaign signs before the pandemic.

"There's a war of signs in the village right now," Eustaquio said.

McNinch believes campaign signs "are often the least effective campaign technique to use."

"There are far better methods that candidates can still use," he said.

Going house to house, according to the candidates, is still the best way to campaign on Guam, but they have learned to cope with the pandemic.

"I'm thinking whatever we do as Yona special election candidates will set an example for candidates in the primary and general elections, if the pandemic is still around," Eustaquio said.